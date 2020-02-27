Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is coming out in May

Imogen Beckhelling

Contributor

27th February 2020 / 11:45AM

Platinum Games’ PC remaster of their 2013 superhero game, The Wonderful 101, has nabbed itself a May release date. The old Wii U game has you saving the day as a mass of different superheores, all morphed together to form weird and wonderful things to defeat enemies and save civilians. The you can gather even more heroes, and become even stronger Morphs! And it’s hitting Steam on May 19th.

After it was announced, The Wonderful 101: Remastered had an absolutely killer Kickstarter campaign, becoming fully funded in a matter of hours. The Kickstarter stretch goal to get the game on Steam was $250k, and at the time of writing it’s raised $1,770,552. With all the love it’s received over the last month, it’s strange to think the game struggled commercially when it was originally released for the Wii U.

“The Wonderful 101 has gotten this miraculous second chance thanks to all of you who’ve told us you wanted to play it, as well as the passionate PG staff who worked on it with me,” said game director Hideki Kamiya (via Gematsu).

“Regardless of how The Wonderful 101 fared in the marketplace the first time around, I’m considering this a chance to show it to the world again. I’m looking forward to seeing how it measures up.”

This game was the first of Platinum’s secret announcements they’re doing over on the Platinum Four website, and yesterday they revealed the second: a big kaiju fighting game led by Kamiya himself.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is coming to Steam, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on May 19th in North America and May 22nd in Europe. You’d hope the PC release will be global on May 19th, because delaying downloadable PC releases for regions is so 2011, but that’s all they say. Head over to the game’s official site to find out more details.

Imogen Beckhelling

Contributor

