Best SSD deals of the week - February 28th 2020

If you’re in the market for some new storage, then you’ll find the best prices for today’s best SSDs right here in our regularly updated best SSD deals of the week guide. Below, I’ve gathered together all the best prices for nearly all of my best gaming SSD recommendations that I’ve been able to find this week, although quite a few have seen some unfortunate price rises since last Friday. Only by a couple of quid, mind, but you may want to wait another couple of days to see if prices get any better. If you’re in desperate need of a new SSD right now, though, I’ve got you covered. Whether you’re after a deal on the best SATA SSDs or mega discounts on super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, you’ll find all the best SSD deals right here.

Before we dive into this week’s best SSD deals, though, there are a couple of things you might want to consider before cracking out your wallet. First of all, don’t be fooled by the crazy high sequential read and write times you see on an SSD’s box. While an SSD may well be capable of hitting these speeds, they’re not what you’re going to see in everyday use.

Instead, most SSDs read and write files randomly, making random read and write times a much better indicator of how quickly a drive can open or save a file on your PC (and why I place such an important emphasis on it in my SSD reviews). Good random speeds are particularly important when your PC’s trying to open dozens upon dozens of game files, but they’re also vital for when you’re copying large batches of files, or verifying Steam installs.

Another important consideration is an SSD’s capacity versus how much it costs – something commonly referred to as price per gigabyte. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. However, with game install sizes ballooning every month, it can often pay to opt for a larger 500GB or 1TB SSD as well if you’ve got the budget. Here, price per gigabyte becomes super important, as you don’t want to pay over the odds for having a large and varied game library you can call upon at a moment’s notice.

With all that in mind, let’s get to those lovely SSD deals.

Best SSD deals:

Best SATA SSD deals:

Samsung 860 Evo:

Still the best SATA SSD around, the Samsung 860 Evo remains our top choice for those after an exception gaming SSD. Prices have remained fairly steady since Black Friday, too, making it a great time to pick one up. The 250GB model is £5 cheaper than it was last week, too, although the 500GB model has gone up by £5 – you win some, you lose some. US prices, meanwhile, are exactly the same as they were last week.

Samsung 860 Qvo:

A bit more expensive than last week (£5 more in the UK and $3 more in the US), but this is still a pretty decent price for the Samsung 860 Qvo all the same. While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, the 860 Qvo is an excellent way to get a lot of storage for the least amount of money. Indeed, a 1TB 860 Evo will cost you a lot more than a 1TB Qvo right now, and the savings only get bigger the further you go up the capacity ladder.

Crucial BX500:

You start paying over the odds once you get to 500GB with the Crucial MX500, but the 250GB model is still an absolute bargain – especially with prices remaining static from last week. A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, the MX500 is a great foundation for any modern gaming PC.

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Samsung 970 Evo Plus:

The Samsung 970 Evo is quite expensive now compared to what it cost over Black Friday (indeed, the 250GB model in the UK is another £5 more than what it was last week), but these are still the best prices around for our best NVMe SSD champion. Other prices have remained the same since last week, so you’re probably better off going with the 500GB model given the increase on the 250GB one. With exceptional read and write times for small and heavy workloads alike, this is currently our top pick for those after the best NVMe SSD money can buy.

WD Blue SN500:

Again, the WD Blue SN500 still isn’t as cheap as it was over Black Friday, but if you’re looking for a great NVMe SSD on a budget, this is the one to go for. In fact, the SN500 is probably a better buy than most SATA SSDs at this price, making it a great buy provided you’ve got a motherboard that supports it. Admittedly, these prices aren’t as good as they were last week, where they cost £45 / £59 apiece, so a better option might be to go for the slightly newer WD Blue SN550 instead (a review of which is coming shortly), whose prices are listed below:

Best external SSD deals:

Samsung T5:

It may have been succeeded by the fancier Samsung T7 Touch, but the T5 still remains one of the best value external SSDs around. Higher capacities are a lot more expensive than they were over Black Friday, but the 500GB model listed above is still good value. Alas, the red one in the UK has now sold out, so the cheapest one is now the gold one for an extra fiver.

How to get the best SSD deal

