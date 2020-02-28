Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Here's the first actual teaser video for Frictional's next horror game

Lauren Morton

Contributor

28th February 2020 / 4:11PM

If you’ve not heard, those folks who done underwater horror game Soma and haunted house horror game Amnesia: The Dark Descent are working on another thing that is almost certainly a horror game. And look, it’s a scary desert game this time around. Probably. We don’t know for sure yet because so far they’ve led players on an ARG—that’s alternate reality game—looking for clues about what their next proper video game might be. Today them super sleuths have uncovered another hidden video and this one looks like an actual game (teaser) trailer.

So far, players have uncovered several YouTube videos as part of the ARG. Until today though, each video had been just a black screen with sound or a live-action video providing new clues. Today’s video looks like it’s almost certainly from the game itself. There’s voice-over from a person named “Tasi” who could possibly be the game’s protagonist, what looks like a desert, and a small rocky ruin-looking structure with spooky blue light coming out.

Here it is in text for ya: “Don’t lose it. No. No, come on! I need to find him. He must understand. I am Tasi. I am still Tasi.”

Like Frictional’s other horror games, this certainly has a mind horror vibe to it, as if Tasi’s identity is somehow in question. Then there’s a mysterious “he” who needs to understand something as well. The desert-y setting seems to play well with the other clues dug up by players related to a village in Kazakhstan and the Egyptian-looking eye symbol now on Frictional’s site.

I still don’t quite know what’s up with the baby Frictional are growing on the landing page of nextfrictionalgame.com but surely that’ll come into play eventually as well. Shoutout to the clever folks in Frictional’s Discord server for digging in the digital desert.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: SOMA

Cartesian BOO-ality

80

Wot I Think: Amnesia - The Dark Descent

225

The developers of SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent are up to something new

15

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is now haunted by Hard Mode

3

Latest articles

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 28th February 2020

Cheap games, graphics cards, SSDs and more

Stardew Valley cheats and console commands (v1.4)

Cheating made easy!

Wot I Think: Conglomerate 451

'Neon'

3

Save £120 on a Vive Cosmos at Overclockers UK

2