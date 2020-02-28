Stardew Valley may be a wonderful game, but there’s no denying it imposes excessive limits upon the player. Every item has prerequisites, and the productivity of each day is dictated by your energy and the inevitable march of time. But our Stardew Valley cheats guide will walk you through how to break down all these limitations, from pausing time to spawning items, from insta-completing quests to giving yourself unlimited money – and much, much more.

Stardew Valley cheats and console commands (v1.4)

Broadly speaking there are two ways of introducing Stardew Valley cheats into your game – with mods and without mods. My advice is: please, please use mods. I know using mods can be scary if you’ve never done it before, but I’ll walk you through every step, and it makes things so much easier.

Stardew Valley cheats – with mods

By far the best way to enable all sorts of cheats in your Stardew Valley game is using two specific mods: the CJB Cheats Menu, and the CJB Item Spawner. To install them both, you’ll first need to download and install another mod (don’t panic) called SMAPI.

All this can be sorted in about five minutes. Here’s what to do:

If you don’t already have a Nexus Mods account, create one so you can start downloading mods. Download SMAPI. Extract the downloaded folder into your Downloads folder, open it up, and run the .bat file. Follow the instructions in the window to install SMAPI. After installation you’ll receive a message that states “SMAPI is installed! If you use Steam, set your launch options to enable achievements (see smapi.io/install):” followed by another line. Copy this line in its entirety (including the quotes and the “%command%” at the end). Right-click on Stardew Valley in your Steam Library, click Properties, then Set Launch Options, and paste the copied text into the text box that appears. Then click Okay, and close everything down. Download both the CJB Cheats Menu mod and the CJB Item Spawner mod. Extract the contents of each downloaded zip file into your Mods folder under “Program Files (x86)/Steam/steamapps/common/Stardew Valley”. Run Stardew Valley using Steam.

How to use the CJB mods to enable Stardew Valley cheats

Now you’ll be able to hit ‘p’ at any time during your game to open up a dedicated Stardew Valley cheats menu, which will allow you to enable all sorts of wonderful cheats such as:

Infinite Health and Energy

Increased movement speed

Pausing/Unpausing time

Instantly completing quests

Altering relationships with NPCs

Changing the weather

And much more!

And with the Item Spawner mod, you can hit ‘i’ at any time to bring up the item spawner menu, from which you can easily select any item in the entire game and add it to your inventory. Super easy!

Thanks to SMAPI, you can also now use the SMAPI window that runs in the background of Stardew Valley to type in various console commands. See this Stardew Valley Wiki page for all the console commands you can use.

Stardew Valley cheats – without mods

Your aversion to mods is going to leave you much more limited in the types of Stardew Valley cheats available to you. But if you’re really sure, here’s how to use cheats without using the above mods.

Infinite Energy glitch

Every you swing a weapon, your character moves forward very slightly. You can use this to glitch yourself beyond the boundaries of certain places, by pressing yourself up against the edge and swinging your weapon rapidly until you eventually break through to the “other side”.

There are all sorts of uses for this glitch, but one of the most useful is to give yourself infinite Energy by tricking the game into thinking you’re swimming. Do this by exiting the game’s boundaries in the Spa, heading to the pool, placing down a post of any kind in the water, and then touching it. Now you can leave, and – because the game inexplicably thinks you’re still swimming – you’ll have infinite Energy.

Stop time while fishing

For this trick, you’ll need to have an active quest in your journal. Simply open up your journal just after your cast your line, and time will stop – but you can still fish as usual, and reel in whatever takes the bait.

Stay up beyond 2am

You know how the moment 2am arrives on the clock your character yawns and passes out? You know how it’s super annoying, because whoever comes and “saves” you also takes a portion of your funds for the trouble?

Well, with a bit of timing you can stay out past 2am and avoid this unfortunate circumstance. All you need to do is open your journal while your character is in the middle of their yawning animation. This will stave off the tiredness just a little longer. It’s not ideal as you’ll have to keep opening and closing the journal, but it’s a good way to avoid passing out while hurrying back home.

Item Duplication glitch (sell for unlimited money!)

The most lucrative of all these cheats is the item duplication glitch, which you may also consider an “infinite money” glitch as you can sell all the duplicated items you want.

To duplicate items, you’ll need to name your character using between one and three Item ID Codes (see below). Every item in the game has a unique code (for example, Diamond is 72, and Cranberry Sauce is 238). And whenever those numbers appear in a dialogue window, surrounded by square brackets, the specified items will appear in your inventory.

So, if you name your character “[72][373][769]” (without the quotes), then every time your name appears in dialogue you’ll be gifted a Diamond, a Golden Pumpkin, and some Void Essence for free.

The best way to abuse this cheat is to talk to Gus at the Stardrop Saloon. He’ll say your name at the beginning of every conversation (after the first), so you can easily spam conversations with him to get unlimited items for free.

Stardew Valley Item Codes (Item IDs)

Below is a full list of all Item Codes in Stardew Valley that you can use with the above Item Duplication glitch.