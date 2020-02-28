Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Stellaris: Federations expansion will unite the galaxy in March

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

28th February 2020 / 3:16PM

Paradox have announced a launch date of March 17th for the next Stellaris expansions, Federations. As the name suggests, it focuses on expanding options for spacefriends in the 4X strategy game, including new types of federation and a sort of galactic United Nations. It’ll bring new origins for civilisations too, including some novel ones like starting on a fragment of a Ring World or on a doomed planet that will explore in 64 years. And as is the Paradox way, it’ll be accompanied by a free update overhauling parts of the game for all players.

Oh, and Federations brings some new toys: vast Juggernaut-class spaceships equipped with their own shipyards to keep fleets strong while out on spacebusiness; and Mega Shipyards which can have up to 30 dockslots and give big building bonuses. Sometimes federations need a huge mobile murderfleet, you know?

Nate had a wee look at Federations last year. For more on features of the expansion and free update, check out Paradox’s dev diaries. I enjoyed the the list of new origins (I quite like the sound of starting as the vassal of a Fallen Empire), the new federation types, and performance improvements. It is WILD to see how much faster time can progress at Fastest setting with those optimisations.

Federations will cost £15.49/€19.99/$19.99 on Steam, GOG, and Paradox’s store.

Stellaris is one of the best strategy games, sez us, and it certainly has come a long way since launch. I’m not up to date on expansions but more diplomatic options is defs my bag so Federations goes on my wishlist. Though honestly, as only an occasional visitor to space I might be tempted by a subscription service like Paradox are experimenting with in Europa Universalis IV, if such a thing ever came to Stellaris.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stellaris - Apocalypse

Fresh start

62

Wot I Think - Stellaris: Utopia

A great free update, a good DLC

29

Wot I Think: Stellaris - Leviathans

Space Dragons & UI Improvements

56

Wot I Think: Stellaris

Supergiant or electroweak?

96

Latest articles

Here's the first actual teaser video for Frictional's next horror game

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 28th February 2020

Cheap games, graphics cards, SSDs and more

Stardew Valley cheats and console commands (v1.4)

Cheating made easy!

Wot I Think: Conglomerate 451

'Neon'

3