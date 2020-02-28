TFT Set 3 champions: all the new origins and classes

Much like the previous season change, Teamfight Tactics Set 3 changes the entire roster of champions in the game. This time every champion is themed around the space theme, with some champions taking inspiration from established concepts from within the League of Legends universe. So expect to see cybernetic variants of Fiora, or the “Star Guardians” that have an uncanny resemblance to the Sailor Moon team.

TFT Set 3 champions guide

In this TFT Set 3 champions guide, we go over all of the new origins and classes that are coming to Teamfight Tactics in the new set (or season to the rest of us). Several champions have also been allocated to these traits, so we will be listing which ones are available for each one.

The new champions are not the only new things coming to TFT, as Riot have shown off details on another big change to the new season. Find out more about that in our TFT galaxies guide.

TFT champion list

So far, we only have a single post to go on when it comes to the confirmed champions and their traits for the new season. There are a total of seven origins and eight classes that have been revealed so far, with three of each being fully detailed.

Even though we don’t know what most of the origins and classes do, we at least know some of the champions and their associated gold costs are. In the new season, we are seeing a few champions from the beta set returning with new abilities, as well as fresh faces from the League of Legends universe. Here are all of the confirmed champions in TFT Galaxies, and their associated origins/classes:

Trait effect Confirmed champions (Cost) Star Guardian (Origin)

Whenever a Star Guardian casts their spell, distribute mana among all the other Star Guardians.



(3): 20 mana distributed

(6) 30 mana distributed

Poppy (1)

Zoe (1)

Ahri (2)

Neeko (3)

Syndra (4)

Soraka (4) Cybernetic (Origin)

Cybernetic champions equipped with an item gain health and attack damage.



(3): +300 health and +30 attack damage

(6): +800 health and +80 attack damage

Leona (1)

Fiora (2)

Irelia (4)

Syndra (4) Mech Pilot (Origin)

(3): At the start of combat, three Mech-Pilot champs are merged into a Super Mech until it dies. Annie (2)

Rumble (3)

Fizz (4) Celestial (Origin)

Ability not confirmed. Xayah (1) Chrono (Origin)

Ability not confirmed. Shen (2) Rebel (Origin)

Ability not confirmed. Ziggs (1)

Yasuo (2) Valkyrie (Origin)

Ability not confirmed. Kayle (4) Blademaster (Class)

Blademasters have a chance to hit to attack two extra times.



(3): 25% chance

(6): 50% chance

Fiora (1)

Xayah (1)

Shen (2)

Yasuo (2)

Irelia (4)

Kayle (4) Demolitionist (Class)

(2): Demolitionist's spells stun for 2.5 seconds. Ziggs (1)

Rumble (3) Sorcerer (Class)

All allies gain increased Spell Power.



(2): +15% Spell Power

(4): +40% Spell Power

(6): +120% Spell Power

Zoe (1)

Ahri (2)

Annie (2)

Syndra (4) Infiltrator (Class)

Ability not confirmed. Fizz (4) Mana-Reaver (Class)

Ability not confirmed. Irelia (4) Mystic (Class)

Ability not confirmed. Soraka (4) Protector (Class)

Ability not confirmed. Neeko (3) Vanguard (Class)

Ability not confirmed. Leona (1)

Poppy(1)

