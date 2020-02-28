Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
43

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

28th February 2020 / 1:00PM

Roman thinks you’re ready for Rithmetic Foxers. Below are three equations disguised as picture sequences. Each pic represents a number (For example a photo of The Flying Scotsman might signify 4472, 462, or 3). It’s your job to identify the mathematical operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication or division) indicated by the lettered squares. The BIDMAS rule applies. No brackets or indices are involved.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: coins and banknotes (defoxed by ylla)

a) flying tiger, copenhagen (Stugle, mrpier)
b) peseta monument, malaga (phlebas, Rorschach617)
c) penny arcade expo east, boston (phlebas, unacom)
d) dutch mint, utrecht (Stugle)
e) john o’ groats, scotland (Gothnak)
f) trevi fountain, italy (Gothnak)
g) beau street hoard, bath (SpiceTheCat)
h) copper coin building, guangzhou (Teek, phlebas)
i) loon dollar monument, echo bay (phlebas, phuzz)
j) penny factory, NYC (unacom)
k) lithuanian banknote, kaunas (unacom)
l) tanner canyon/beach, grand canyon (Teek)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (43)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Here's the first actual teaser video for Frictional's next horror game

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 28th February 2020

Cheap games, graphics cards, SSDs and more

Stardew Valley cheats and console commands (v1.4)

Cheating made easy!

Wot I Think: Conglomerate 451

'Neon'

3

Latest articles

Here's the first actual teaser video for Frictional's next horror game

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 28th February 2020

Cheap games, graphics cards, SSDs and more

Stardew Valley cheats and console commands (v1.4)

Cheating made easy!

Wot I Think: Conglomerate 451

'Neon'

3