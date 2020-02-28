Save £120 on a Vive Cosmos at Overclockers UK

It’s been VR headset deals galore this week. On Monday, HTC slashed the price of its Vive Pro starter kit by £220, no doubt in preparation for the launch of the upcoming Vive Cosmos Elite, and now Overclockers UK are offering £120 off a regular Vive Cosmos as part of their big 20th birthday bash. Normally £699, this takes the headset down to a rather tasty £579. If you’re still thinking about buying a VR headset for the launch of Half-Life: Alyx, this could be just the ticket.

You’ll need to apply the promo code “COSMOS120” at checkout to get the Vive Cosmos for its reduced price of £579, but this is even cheaper than it was over Black Friday, where both HTC and Amazon were selling it for £599.

In case you’ve forgotten, the Vive Cosmos is currently HTC’s top-end VR headset. While its specs are largely similar the Vive Pro, its chief attraction is that it has a modular design, allowing you to swap in different face plates for different levels of tracking capability. Until now, there haven’t been any other face plates available to use with the Vive Cosmos, but last week HTC announced that they were about to release more Cosmos headsets by the end of March, primarily the cheaper and more entry-level Cosmos Play, and the more accurate Vive Cosmos Elite, which supports external tracking as well as the Cosmos’ default internal tracking.

Some of you might have your eye on the upcoming Vive Cosmos Elite, for example, but when that headset will set you back £899 when it launches sometime next month, you’re probably better off buying a regular Vive Cosmos now and then buying the dedicated external tracking Cosmos Elite face plate at a later date. After all, all Vive Cosmos headsets are effectively the same headset. The only real difference is the type of face plate it comes with in the box, which will all be available to buy separately for £199.

Of course, even at this reduced price of £579, the Vive Cosmos still isn’t quite as cheap as an Oculus Rift S. That costs £399 at time of writing, it also has a lower spec than the Cosmos. The Rift S only has a resolution of 2560×1440, for example, compared to the Cosmos’ combined resolution of 2880×1440, and its refresh rate tops out at 80Hz rather than 90Hz.

So, if that Vive Cosmos price looks tempting, here’s that all important link again:

It’s worth having a look at the rest of Overclockers UK’s 20th birthday sale while you’re there, too. Highlights include the tenkeyless version of the excellent Asus ROG Claymore keyboard for £75 (down from £150), a Razer Blackwidow keyboard and Deathadder Elite mouse bundle for £165 (normally £265), up to 35% of power supplies, loads of big savings on cases, and plenty of great graphics card deals.

I’ve included the best in today’s freshly updated Best graphics card deals round-up, but these ones bear repeating (especially if you want to make sure you’re getting the best VR experience for your new headset):