What are we all playing this weekend?
Well?
News Editor
29th February 2020 / 9:00AM
Happy Leap Day, everyone! It’s February 29th so you can do things today that NOBODY CAN HOLD AGAINST YOU until 2024. I think that’s how it works. Go wild! But maybe it’s best you stay home and wait out this Purge situation.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice L
This weekend I will be playing Stardew Valley on my Switch, and giving Dwarrows a go. I’ll also probably play more of The Sims 4, even though I’ve played a load of it this week rebuilding Trevor’s trailer from GTA V, which you can see on the channel right now. Can’t take me away from The Sims 4. I think I’ll even buy some merch this weekend. I am a slave to the machine.
Alice0
I vow to escape the murder and win one of GTA Online’s new F1 races. Not one of the races where collision is turned off. One of the full bloodbaths where eight cars pile up at the first sharp corner because GTA drivers are largely terrible. I’ve managed second place but first, oof, we’ll see. I, too, am terrible at driving. But I at least know to slow down at sharp corners.
Astrid
This weekend, I’ll be playing Guitar Hero with my housemates. It’s a sin, I know, considering it’s not a PC game and the last one that came out was in 2010 (Guitar Hero Live doesn’t count). It’s against my contract as a video producer for RPS, in fact, so I’d like to announce that I am being fired. Goodbye, everyone.
Dave
I don’t think I will have much time for games this weekend if I’m honest. There’s a lot of house hunting that needs to happen which, though important, is probably not as fun as looking around some of the tiny houses in The Sims 4 that have been built.
I hear Alice L has been busy building places inspired by games that would make some of the two bedroom houses I’ve been looking at in real life, seem boring in comparison.
Graham
Now that Black Mesa is inches away from its complete release, I’m going to give it a shot. I’ve been deliberately holding off through all its years of early access, but the build up to Half-Life: Alyx has already prompted me to revisit the original Half-Life 1, and so I am primed to play the remake.
Imogen
It’s occurred to me that I need to start actually playing games I’ve not played before, rather than consistently and obsessively fall back on old favourites all the time. I’ve decided to make it my goal to play at least one new thing every week, and this weekend I’m gonna kick it off with some Witcher (though I can already feel the urge to start my 50th playthrough of Dragon Age, so we’ll see how long this lasts).
Katharine
Probably more Disco Elysium for me. I took a small detour with Night Call earlier this week, but now it’s back to my boozehound detective for some more murder solving.
Matthew
Not to rub my press access in anyone’s face, but I’ve got a decent wodge of Desperados 3 preview to play through, so will spend my weekend guiding microscopic cowboys around view cones. It’s The Good, The Bad And The Tiny, and seems lovely so far.
Nate
This weekend, I’m gonna have a go at Ark: Genesis, because it looks brilliantly incomprehensible, and I remember having some good times with the original. By “good times” of course, I mean “watching lumpen, morose muscle men get annihilated over and over again by glitched out dinosaurs”, and honestly, is there a better definition of the term? I guess I’ll find out this weekend!
Ollie
All this talk of Baldur’s Gate 3 has made me want to give Divinity: Original Sin 2 another go. I bounced off it when it came out, but everyone keeps talking about how great it is. I don’t think I spent enough time with it, so this time I’m determined to get far enough into the game to see what everyone else sees in it.
Sin
I have finally got over my guilt (well, some of it) and abandoned Ymelda, the one Skyrim character I’d ever made, and wrote about for a few years before the backlog of a million hours of footage broke my brain. So, my new character is a bandit living in the mountains, hunting elk and robbing travellers, making flint arrows, and keeping only what she can fit in her homemade satchels. All guards attack me on sight, so I can’t buy things and have to make my own food, clothes, and medicines. I expect I will be doing more of that. I still haven’t ever seen a dragon or looked at the map. I am weird.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?