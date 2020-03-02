Get a 1TB SSD on the cheap with this Crucial MX500 deal

You know your deals herald loves a good SSD deal, and today’s offer on the 1TB Crucial MX500 might be just up your street if you’re looking to expand your PC’s storage banks. Now available for £92 at Amazon UK, this is the cheapest this SSD’s been in almost a year according to my CamelCamelCamel price tracker, making it a good time to snap up one of the best gaming SSDs you can buy today.

I’ll be upfront. Despite the fact that the 1TB MX500’s new price of £92 is the cheapest it’s been since last year’s Amazon Prime Day, the price of said 1TB model has only dropped by about a tenner overall. Still, compare that with how much a 1TB Samsung 860 Evo will currently set you back (£128), or how much a 1TB WD Blue 3D NAND costs at the moment (£99), and the Crucial MX500 starts to look like increasingly better value. Here’s that link again if you want to take another look:

Heck, even a 1TB Samsung 860 Qvo still costs £95 at time of writing, which makes the MX500 currently one of the cheapest ways to get a truck load of SSD storage without breaking the bank.

The Crucial MX500 is a fantastic 2.5in SATA SSD, too. With a random read speed of 37MB/s and a random write speed of 73MB/s, this SSD is faster than the WD Blue and Crucial’s own BX500 SSD (which costs £94 right now), and it’s just as capable as handling big, heavy workloads as the Samsung 860 Evo. The 860 Evo’s random speeds of 40MB/s read and 98MB/s write still give it the edge overall, but you’re also paying considerably more for it. Indeed, the only SSD you might want to consider instead is the Samsung 860 Qvo, which offers nigh-on identical random read speeds of 35MB/s, but considerably faster random write speeds of 121MB/s for just a couple of quid more.

Of course, spending close to £100 on an SSD is still a considerable chunk of change. If you’re looking for an even cheaper way to give your PC a storage boost, why not have a look at our regularly updated Best SSD deals page next? Here, you’ll find all of the best deals on my favourite gaming SSDs, from 250GB SATA drives right up to 1TB NVMe SSDs.