Runeterra patch notes

Patch notes 0.9.0

This is the first big update to Legends of Runeterra since the game was released in open beta. In it, they explain how they plan to release patches in the future.

This is how patches are going to be released for the near future:

New set of cards released. First balance patch: Mostly “medium”-sized number changes based on our early sense of outliers. Second balance patch: Significant updates to underutilised cards, and the main patch where you can expect any major champion updates. Third balance patch: Limited number changes to stabilise any meta issues. Next set of cards released.

As such, the game won’t be updated as frequently as Teamfight Tactics was, but Riot will still be patching the game frequently, so do check back as patch notes drop in the future.

Card updates – Champions

Champions didn’t get as many updates as they did in the preview patch, but there were two champions that got minor adjustments to make them a more viable choice:

Lux: Base stats: 3/4 → 4/5

Base stats: 3/4 4/5 Lux: Level up stats: 4/5 → 5/6

Level up stats: 4/5 → 5/6 Yasuo: Level up condition: You Stun or Recall 6+ units → You Stun or Recall 5+ units

Lux was a champion that was difficult to build a deck around thanks to her rather abysmal stats when compared to her mana cost. Yasuo’s updated level up condition is designed to make him a more playable champion while playing Expeditions mode, as he was rather difficult to level up consistently. The buffs also address some issues that came from changes to Elusive followers and buffing spells.

Card updates – Followers and Spells

The vast majority of the updates here to the followers and spells affect three kinds of decks. Shadow Isles has taken the majority of the nerfs, with Commander Ledros and Wraithcaller being the main targets. Ionia cards like Deny and Inspiring Mentor also saw a lot of play and got nerfs. The rest of the changes have given a couple of cards in Noxus a bit more durability, while Back to Back gets a mana cost increase. The full changes are below:

Back to Back: Cost: 5 → 6

Cost: 5 → 6 Arena Battlecaster: Health: 1 → 2

Health: 1 → 2 Crimson Curator: Health: 2 → 3

Health: 2 → 3 Deny: Cost: 3 → 4

Cost: 3 → 4 Inspiring Mentor: Health: 1 → 2

Health: 1 → 2 Inspiring Mentor: Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+1 → Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+0

Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+1 → Play: Grant an ally in hand +1/+0 Jewelled Protector: Stats: 3/3 → 4/4

Stats: 3/3 → 4/4 Kinkou Lifeblade: Health: 3 → 2

Health: 3 → 2 Commander Ledros: Cost: 8 → 9

Cost: 8 → 9 Commander Ledros: Power: 8 → 9

Power: 8 → 9 Commander Ledros: Play: Cut the enemy Nexus Health in half → Play: Cut the enemy Nexus Health in half, rounded up

Play: Cut the enemy Nexus Health in half → Play: Cut the enemy Nexus Health in half, rounded up Rhasa the Sunderer: Cost: 7 → 8

Cost: 7 → 8 Scuttlegeist: Added keyword “Fearsome”

Added keyword “Fearsome” Tortured Prodigy: Power: 3 → 4

Power: 3 → 4 Wraithcaller: Removed keyword “Fearsome”

Upcoming patch watchlist

Fearsome decks have been incredibly popular in recent weeks, so with the recent changes, Riot are looking to see if they have made them even more powerful or if they’re now a little more balanced alongside the Elusive decks that have also been incredibly popular. Control decks are not currently being seen as a problem, but an eye is being kept on them to see if this update upsets the balance.

Expedition Archetypes

Some changes have also been made to the cards available in each of the “Archetypes”. These are the selection of cards that can appear in categories that are pickable during drafts in the Runeterra Expeditions mode. Here are the affected categories and what’s added/removed:

Demacian Steel: Added: Chain Vest

Added: Chain Vest Battle Scars : Added: Might, Alpha Wildclaw

Added: Might, Alpha Wildclaw Battle Scars: Removed: Blood for Blood, Bull Elnuk

Removed: Blood for Blood, Bull Elnuk Suit Up: Added: Bull Elnuk

Added: Bull Elnuk Suit Up: Removed: Alpha Wildclaw

Removed: Alpha Wildclaw Shroom and Boom: Added: Assembly Bot, Statikk Shock, Plaza Guardian

Added: Assembly Bot, Statikk Shock, Plaza Guardian Shroom and Boom: Removed: Academy Prodigy, Chempunk Shredder, Get Excited!

The general gist of what’s happening here is that Demacian Steel is getting an extra low-cost common card to make more powerful cards harder to draft. Battle Scars was seen as quite a weak archetype, so it’s getting more power, while Suit Up overperformed because of the Challenger units in the archetype. Combined with Frostbite and Barriers, it has been seen as one of the better options to pick overall.

Shroom and Boom was reshuffled because it was inconsistent. Riot want to reward players for churning out mushrooms to opponents, so detrimental cards like Get Excited! have been removed, while cards like Assembly Bot and Plaza Guardian give a little more defence.

XP and Expedition Rewards

To explain the changes in the XP and Expedition modes would take quite a bit of time, so it’s easier to just have a look at our Runeterra vault guide for the updated list of XP tables. The rewards for Expeditions have also changed and you can find those in the same guide.

Other updates

The rest of the updates are mostly to improve stability, provide clarification, and general user interface updates to make the game simpler to read.

Effects that allow for reactions from opponents now have a “skills” icon next to the Play or Attack word in the text of a card.

Any created cards now have tool tips to indicate which player created them. This is viewable by both players.

Improved the Shopkeeper trade logic in Expeditions.

Added multiple FPS options – 30FPS, 60FPS, and 60+FPS.

Deckbuilder improvements Mana curve now indicates number of cards at each cost. Bugfix for “MAX” card count text not showing up. Deck import & export now copies from/to device clipboard. Minor visual polish and readability improvements.



Board visuals Corrected a repeated grass texture on Summoner’s Rift board. Cleaned up and reduced intensity of lens flare effect on Demacia board. Corrected occasional lighting issues when resolving certain spells on faction boards.

Players on old client versions will now see a message asking them to restart the client and update, and will be unable to queue until doing so.

Master tier rankings now more fluid based on how master players are performing against each other (previously released hotfix).

Claimable rewards on region roads now more strongly highlighted.

Patch sizes generally decreased.

Friend Challenge stability improvements.

Store now marked with a badge when new content is available.

In-client messaging for maintenance updated for clarity.

Bug fixes

Not as many bug fixes this time around, but I can imagine that some players will be happy to see that rewards and XP related bugs, as well as Anivia actually levelling up now, have now been implemented.

Players should no longer get stuck on the loading screen when signing out of League of Legends while signed into LoR.

Players logging into LoR from different devices should encounter fewer crashes.

Fixed issues with region quests not progressing as expected.

Fixed rare issues with players not receiving XP after games.

MASSIVE nerf to high APMers: Players can no longer discard the same card to multiple Spinning Axes by quickly chaining them (previously released hotfix).

Anivia’s summoned from deck will now correctly level up if her condition has been met.

Players should no longer get stuck on “Connecting” if their opponent disconnects while loading.

