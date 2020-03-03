Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Bloodstained will not get a roguelike mode, despite hitting that $5m stretch goal

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd March 2020 / 6:47PM

The “roguelike” mode touted as a stretch goal on the 2015 Kickstarter campaign behind Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night will not be made, the developers have announced, to be replaced with a smaller feature. Roguelike Dungeon was the stretch goal for $5m (£3.9m), and the campaign hit that. The mode would rebuild the Castlevania ’em up as a a roguelikelike, sending players to plunder procedurally-generated dungeons. But now, eight months after the finished game launched, the devs say they can’t make that and have binned it. Instead, they plan to make a Randomizer Mode shuffling item locations. The mode doesn’t sound bad in itself but ditching a funded stretch goal isn’t great.

In 2015, ArtPlay pitched Roguelike Dungeon with the explanation: “In this mode you’ll face a new castle every time, braving its treacherous (and massive) halls for loot, glory, and the simple, satisfying feeling of going where no Miriam has gone before.” That won’t happen.

“Unfortunately, the code that was created early in the game’s development is not currently compatible with this type of gameplay (especially a procedurally generated castle). Due to this, we regret to announce that we will not be developing Roguelike as part of the project’s planned stretch goals,” publishers 505 Games announced this week.

“We know this is a mode that many of you were eagerly anticipating and we apologise that we will not be able to make it happen as planned.”

In its place, the Randomizer Mode will offer a variety of options to shuffle item spawns, putting everything in different places. The idea is popular in mods these days, making games a different sort of challenge for repeat playthroughs. Everything from Dark Souls to The Legend Of Zelda has a random mod these days. It’s not Roguelike Dungeon though, is it.

Games will always change from their original planned form across years of development, so I’m never surprised or put out when a finished game deviates from its original Kickstarter pitch. I do think it’s different with stretch goals to fund specific features. The Kickstarter page’s list of stretch goals even said that “in addition to funding the creation of physical discs, the main purpose of this Kickstarter is to fund stretch goals”. This stretch goal was funded. This stretch goal is not being made. Don’t tout it if you’re not certain you’ll make it.

Stretch goals are usually rubbo though, aren’t they? They too often keep cramming more and more into a game, bloating it with secondary features beyond the original scope. This means development draws on and the game is often worse. I do recognise they’re hugely useful as an event to galvanise fans and draw extra crowdfunding pledges but I wish they weren’t necessary.

For more on the game, check out our Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night review.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night

One of the most stubborn stains

41

Steam Charts: Meaningful Effluence Edition

Trollerant

70

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night whips it good today

23

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is all dressed up for a June 18th launch

15

Latest articles

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is now out on PC

1

Destiny 2's Season Of The Worthy is about stopping a giant spacegun from squishing Earth

2

Premature Evaluation - Skul: The Hero Slayer

Head 'n' shoulders

2

The Sims 4 cheats list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, and more!

A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheat codes!