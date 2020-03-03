Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Let's pause to appreciate Half-Life: Alyx's shotgun reload animation

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd March 2020 / 12:44PM

There’s a lot of Half-Life: Alyx to coo over in those three gameplay videos Valve released yesterday. Googheads might be smitten with catching grenades in mid-air, opening a car door to take cover behind, or lifting the lid on a portaloo then reaching in deep with your digiarm. Me, I have simple pleasures: I am well into the needlessly extravagant reload animation on what I believe to be a sci-fi shotgun. Who wants the fiddly task of manually loading shells when you can have a little mechanical arm do it at terrifying speed? Not me.

You get a good look at the shotgun in the video where Alyx fights a load of Combine:

Now let’s zoom in a little:

That’s great, that. What a cracking little arm that gun has. How weird the whole design is. I also like that the arm is too lazy to pull the bolt itself; that’s on Alyx.

One clear advantage of VR is that you could, if you wanted, raise that shotgun right up to your face to watch the mechanism at work. Press it to your virtuaear and listen to the click-clacking. Lovely.

Half-Life: Alyx is due to launch March 23rd on Steam. Valve’s own Index VR gear might be sold out with Covid-19 disrupting the supply but it’ll also work on Vive, Oculus, and other cybergoggles.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Three new Half-Life: Alyx videos show off gunplay and dead headcrabs

25

Valve say coronavirus impacting production of Index VR sets

9

A month before Half-Life: Alyx, Valve's Index headset is still sold out

28

Half-Life: Alyx brings us back to City 17 in six weeks

24

Latest articles

This terrifying gaming bed is just a toilet short of perfection

13

How Sayonara Wild Hearts’ music amplifies its queer, feminine identity

Crazy ass battles, chases and learning to love again

3

Wolcen Expeditions: how to find maps

Getting better loot

WD's Black SN750 SSD is almost half price right now