The Division 2's Warlords Of New York expansion is out, and now fixed

After leaving New York to visit Washington, D.C. in The Division 2, Ubisoft have now returned to the location of the first game in a new expansion. Warlords Of New York is its name, and hunting down the first game’s baddie through is its game. The expansion launched on PC yesterday (consoles today) annnd now it might be worth a go, after a hasty hotfix targeting problems like not being able to talk to key NPCs. Bit of a problem, that. But the hotfix launched a few hours ago so go on, escape to New York.

Over in New York, rogue Division agent Aaron Keener has taken over and is ruling the city with his warlords. It’s set eight months after the first game, and will go to new zones including Two Bridges, Civic Center, Battery Park and Financial District. In these, you’ll shoot baddies, loot weapons, and do all that Divisioneering.

The expansion will also bring The Division 2’s first Season, starting a week after launch. This will be a three-month story strand with a battle pass, new gear, activities, and more as it unfolds. This blog post explains more.

All players, whether they buy the expansion or not, got Title Update 8. That reworked all weapons, gear, and mods with the “Gear 2.0” system, reworked all talents, rebalanced all skills, reduced the number of loot drops while making them scale better with difficult (“to make loot feel more meaningful,” they say), brought a new attribute system, overhauled recalibration, made it so you don’t need to go collect the daily bounties, fiddled with the Dark Zone rules… actually a whole lot. See the Title Update 8 patch notes for more details.

And, y’know, that hotfix arrived this morning to fix several key problems. Oops.

The Division 2: Warlords Of New York is out now on Uplay and the Epic Games Store for £26/$30. The base game is £1.29 on Epic for another few hours too.

