The Sims 4 cheats list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, and more!

A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheat codes!
There are sadly no cheat codes in real life, but we’ve got the next best thing! Our ultimate guide to The Sims 4 cheats contains everything you need to know about how to enable cheats, and then how to use said cheats to fulfil your sims’ every need… or brutally murder them. To each their own.
- The Sims 4 cheats: how to enable cheats for PC
- How to enable “Shift-Click” cheats
- The Sims 4 cheats list
- The Sims 4 skill codes
- The Sims 4 buff codes
- The Sims 4 trait codes
- The Sims 4 perk codes
- The Sims 4 relationship codes
The Sims 4 cheats: how to enable cheats for PC
To enable The Sims 4 cheats on PC, simply open up a Sims 4 game, and pick the right option below depending on your hardware:
- Windows users: hit CTRL + SHIFT + C.
- Mac users: hit CMD + SHIFT + C.
This will open up the Sims 4 console, which you can use to enter any of the cheats below. Once you’ve finished inputting your desired cheat codes, simply hit the same combination of keys again to close the console.
How to enable “Shift-Click” cheats (Cheat Need, Teleport Sim, etc.)
Some cheats in The Sims 4 require you to shift-click on a sim or object in order to use them. But in order to enable these cheats, you first have to open up the console and type:
testingcheats true
Then hit Enter and close the console. Now you can access all of the “shift-click” cheats in The Sims 4. Huzzah!
The Sims 4 cheats list
Below you’ll find a full list of every single Sims 4 cheat code that you can input into the Sims 4 console.
|Command
|Function
|help
|Displays available commands
|testingcheats [true/false]
|Enable/Disable cheats
|death.toggle
|Disables death
|motherlode
|Adds 50,000 Simoleons
|kaching OR rosebud
|Adds 1,000 Simoleons
|sims.modify_funds +[amount]
|Adds specified amount of Simoleons
|sims.modify_funds -[amount]
|Subtracts specified amount of Simoleons
|freerealestate [on/off]
|Use in Neighbourhood screen to make all homes free
|bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement
|Unlock all items
|objects.gsi_create_obj [object]
|Spawns the specified object
|bb.moveobjects [on/off]
|Enables placing objects where you want, ignoring collisions and other rules
|bucks.unlock_perk [perk]
|Unlocks the specified perk
|traits.equip_trait [trait]
|Adds the specified trait
|traits.remove_trait [trait]
|Removes the specified trait
|stats.set_skill_level [skill] [amount]
|Sets the specified skill to the specified level
|sims.give_satisfaction_points [amount]
|Adds specified amount of satisfaction points to current sim
|careers.demote [career]
|Earn a demotion in specified career
|careers.promote [career]
|Earn a promotion in specified career
|cas.fulleditmode
|Edit current sim
|resetsim [sim's full name with spaces]
|Resets specified sim
|setage [age]
|Sets current sim to specified age
|objects.consumables_infinite_toggle
|Infinite consumables
|modifyrelationship [sim 1 full name with spaces] [sim 2 full name with spaces] [amount from -100 to 100] [relationship type]
|Modifies the relationship between the two specified sims
|relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others
|Acquaints current sim with all other sims
|sims.add_buff [buff]
|Adds the specified buff
|sims.remove_buff [buff]
|Removes the specified buff
|sims.remove_all_buffs
|Moodlets are removed
|relationships.create_friends_for_sim
|Spawns a friend for current sim
|sims.spawnsimple [amount]
|Spawns the specified number of sims
|aspirations.complete_current_milestone
|Completes current milestone
|soak.enable_soak_handyman_situation
|Enable Handyman
|soak.enable_soak_maid_situation
|Enable Maid
|soak.enable_soak_party_situation
|Enable Party
|soak.create_soak_handyman_situation
|Call Handyman
|soak.create_soak_maid_situation
|Call Maid
|soak.create_soak_party_situation
|Call Party
|households.force_bills_due
|Force bills due
|headlineeffects [on/off]
|Hides all overhead effects such as speech and thought balloons
|fps [on/off]
|Enables or disables the frame rate display
|ui.dialog-auto_respond
|Backs out of dialog or makes a choice automatically
|fullscreen
|Toggles fullscreen
|quit
|Quits the game
Sims 4 skill codes
The below table contains all skill codes you can use with the “stats.set_skill_level” command.
|Code
|Function
|AdultMajor_Acting
|Selects the Acting skill
|AdultMajor_Baking
|Selects the Baking skill
|AdultMajor_Bartending
|Selects the Mixology skill
|AdultMajor_Charisma
|Selects the Charisma skill
|AdultMajor_Comedy
|Selects the Comedy skill
|AdultMajor_DJ
|Selects the DJ skill
|AdultMajor_Fishing
|Selects the Fishing skill
|AdultMajor_Gardening
|Selects the Gardening skill
|AdultMajor_GourmetCooking
|Selects the Gourmet Cooking skill
|AdultMajor_Guitar
|Selects the Guitar skill
|AdultMajor_Handiness
|Selects the Handiness skill
|AdultMajor_Herbalism
|Selects the Herbalism skill
|AdultMajor_HomestyleCooking
|Selects the Cooking skill
|AdultMajor_Logic
|Selects the Logic skill
|AdultMajor_Mischief
|Selects the Mischief skill
|AdultMajor_Painting
|Selects the Painting skill
|AdultMajor_Parenting
|Sets Parenting skill
|AdultMajor_Photography
|Selects the Photography skill
|AdultMajor_Piano
|Selects the Piano skill
|AdultMajor_Programming
|Selects the Programming skill
|AdultMajor_Reaping
|Selects the Reaping skill
|AdultMajor_RocketScience
|Selects the Rocket Science skill
|AdultMajor_Veterinarian
|Selects the veterinarian skill
|AdultMajor_VideoGaming
|Selects the Video Gaming skill
|AdultMajor_Violin
|Selects the Violin skill
|AdultMajor_Wellness
|Selects the Wellness skill
|AdultMajor_Writing
|Selects the Writing skill
|Minor_Dancing
|Selects the Dance skill
|Minor_MediaProduction
|Selects the Media Production skill
|Toddler_Communicaton
|Selects Toddler Communication skill (1-5)
|Toddler_Imagination
|Selects Toddler Imagination skill (1-5)
|Toddler_Movement
|Selects Toddler Movement skill (1-5)
|Toddler_Potty
|Selects Toddler Potty skill (1-3)
|Toddler_Thinking
|Selects Toddler Thinking skill (1-5)
|Skill_Child_Creativity
|Selects the Child's Creativity skill
|Skill_Child_Mental
|Selects the Child's Mental skill
|Skill_Child_Motor
|Selects the Child's Motor skill
|Skill_Child_Social
|Selects the Child's Social skill
|Skill_Dog
|Selects the Pet Training skill (1-5)
|Skill_Fitness
|Selects the Fitness skill
Sims 4 buff codes
The below table contains all buff codes you can use with the “sims.add_buff” and “sims.remove_buff” commands.
|Code
|Function
|AGreatScare_GreatStoryteller
|+2 Happy / 4 Hours
|ASillyScare_GreatStoryteller
|+2 Playful / 4 Hours
|Buff_depressed
|+4 Sad / 20 Days
|CampingForest_LovesOutdoors_Rejuvenated
|+2 Happy / 2 Days
|CampingForest_Refreshed
|+1 Happy / 2 Days
|CheatingIntensityBuff_Elated
|+5 Happy / 20 Days
|CheatingIntensityBuff_Fearless
|+5 Confident / 20 Days
|CheatingIntensityBuff_Imaginative
|+5 Inspired / 20 Days
|CheatingIntensityBuff_InTheZone
|+5 Focused / 20 Days
|CheatingIntensityBuff_Passionate
|+6 Flirty / 20 Days
|CheatingIntensityBuff_Silly
|+5 Playful / 20 Days
|Confidenthigh
|+2 Confident / 4 Hours
|ConstellationFormations
|+1 Focused / 6 Hours
|Flirtyhigh
|+2 Flirty / 4 Hours
|Focusedhigh
|+2 Focused / 4 Hours
|HappilyEverAfter_GreatStory
|+2 Happy / 4 Hours
|HerbalistPotion_DisgustingLiquid
|+2 Uncomfortable / 1 Hour
|InspirationalMoral_GreatStoryteller
|+2 Inspired / 4 Hours
|Inspiredhigh
|+2 Inspired / 4 Hours
|MagicIsReal_GreatStoryteller
|+3 Inspired / 4 Hours
|SpineTinglingThrill_GreatStoryteller
|+3 Inspired / 4 Hours
|TalesoftheDead_GreatStoryteller
|+2 Happy / 4 Hours
|TreasuredTale_GreatStoryteller
|+3 Energized / 4 Hours
|WeenieRoastHost_Bronze
|+1 Confident / 4 Hours
|WeenieRoastHost_Silver
|+2 Confident / 4 Hours
|WeenieRoastHost_Gold
|+3 Confident / 4 Hours
|WalleyeSurprise_Inspired
|+1 Inspired / 6 Hours
Sims 4 trait codes
The below table contains all trait codes you can use with the “traits.equip_trait” and “traits.remove_trait” commands.
|Code
|Function
|ChildhoodPhase_Bear
|Bear Phase
|ChildhoodPhase_Clingy
|Clingy Phase
|ChildhoodPhase_Distant
|Distant Phase
|ChildhoodPhase_Loud
|Loud Phase
|ChildhoodPhase_MeanStreak
|Mean Streak Phase
|ChildhoodPhase_PickyEater_A
|Picky Eater Phase A
|Childhoodphase_PickyEater_B
|Picky Eater Phase B
|Childhoodphase_PickyEater_C
|Picky Eater Phase C
|Childhoodphase_PickyEater_D
|Picky Eater Phase D
|Childhoodphase_PickyEater_DisgustedByFood
|Picky Eater Phase E
|Childhoodphase_PickyEater_F
|Picky Eater Phase F
|ChildhoodPhase_Rebellious
|Rebellious Phase
|Argumentative
|Argumentative Trait
|BadManners
|Bad Manners Trait
|Compassionate
|Compassionate Trait
|EmotionalControl
|Emotionally Controlled Trait
|GoodManners
|Good Manners Trait
|Irresponsible
|Irresponsible Trait
|Mediator
|Mediator Trait
|Uncontrolled
|Uncontrolled Trait
|LifeSkills_Responsible
|Responsible Trait
|LifeSkills_Unfeeling
|Unfeeling Trait
Sims 4 perk codes
The below table contains all perk codes you can use with the “bucks.unlock_perk” command.
|Code
|Function
|AdditionalWorker_1
|Additional Employee #1
|AdditionalWorker_2
|Additional Employee #2
|CheckoutSpeed_Large
|Faster Checkouts (large)
|CheckoutSpeed_Small
|Faster Checkouts (small)
|CustomerBrowseTime
|Curious Shopper
|CustomerPurchaseIntent
|Serious Shopper
|DecreaseRestockingCost
|Cheaper Restocking
|DecreaseRestocking_Temporary
|Superfluous Surplus
|ImproveRetailSocials
|Slick Salesman
|ImproveManagementSocials
|Mega Manager
|InstantRestock
|Instant Restocking
|PedestalMimic
|Provocative Pedestal
|RegisterMimic
|Register of Tomorrow
|RestockSpeed_Large
|Faster Restocking (large)
|RestockSpeed_Small
|Faster Restocking (small)
|RetailOutfit
|Snazzy Shirt
|SignageMimic
|Stunning Sign
|StorePlacard_1
|Placard: My First Simoleon
|StorePlacard_2
|Placard: Fobbs 500
|SureSaleSocial
|Sure Sale
Sims 4 relationship codes
The below table contains all relationship codes you can use with the “modifyrelationship” command.
|Code
|Function
|LTR_Friendship_Main
|Friendship
|LTR_Romance_Main
|Relationship
And there you have it! Every single Sims 4 cheat at your fingertips. Whether your intention is to create a paradise for your sims or a hellish life of suffering and torment (again, to each their own), you can now do exactly that.
