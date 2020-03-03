The Sims 4 cheats list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, and more!

There are sadly no cheat codes in real life, but we’ve got the next best thing! Our ultimate guide to The Sims 4 cheats contains everything you need to know about how to enable cheats, and then how to use said cheats to fulfil your sims’ every need… or brutally murder them. To each their own.

The Sims 4 cheats: how to enable cheats for PC

To enable The Sims 4 cheats on PC, simply open up a Sims 4 game, and pick the right option below depending on your hardware:

Windows users: hit CTRL + SHIFT + C.

Mac users: hit CMD + SHIFT + C.

This will open up the Sims 4 console, which you can use to enter any of the cheats below. Once you’ve finished inputting your desired cheat codes, simply hit the same combination of keys again to close the console.

How to enable “Shift-Click” cheats (Cheat Need, Teleport Sim, etc.)

Some cheats in The Sims 4 require you to shift-click on a sim or object in order to use them. But in order to enable these cheats, you first have to open up the console and type:

testingcheats true

Then hit Enter and close the console. Now you can access all of the “shift-click” cheats in The Sims 4. Huzzah!

The Sims 4 cheats list

Below you’ll find a full list of every single Sims 4 cheat code that you can input into the Sims 4 console.

Command Function help Displays available commands testingcheats [true/false] Enable/Disable cheats death.toggle Disables death motherlode Adds 50,000 Simoleons kaching OR rosebud Adds 1,000 Simoleons sims.modify_funds +[amount] Adds specified amount of Simoleons sims.modify_funds -[amount] Subtracts specified amount of Simoleons freerealestate [on/off] Use in Neighbourhood screen to make all homes free bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Unlock all items objects.gsi_create_obj [object] Spawns the specified object bb.moveobjects [on/off] Enables placing objects where you want, ignoring collisions and other rules bucks.unlock_perk [perk] Unlocks the specified perk traits.equip_trait [trait] Adds the specified trait traits.remove_trait [trait] Removes the specified trait stats.set_skill_level [skill] [amount] Sets the specified skill to the specified level sims.give_satisfaction_points [amount] Adds specified amount of satisfaction points to current sim careers.demote [career] Earn a demotion in specified career careers.promote [career] Earn a promotion in specified career cas.fulleditmode Edit current sim resetsim [sim's full name with spaces] Resets specified sim setage [age] Sets current sim to specified age objects.consumables_infinite_toggle Infinite consumables modifyrelationship [sim 1 full name with spaces] [sim 2 full name with spaces] [amount from -100 to 100] [relationship type] Modifies the relationship between the two specified sims relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others Acquaints current sim with all other sims sims.add_buff [buff] Adds the specified buff sims.remove_buff [buff] Removes the specified buff sims.remove_all_buffs Moodlets are removed relationships.create_friends_for_sim Spawns a friend for current sim sims.spawnsimple [amount] Spawns the specified number of sims aspirations.complete_current_milestone Completes current milestone soak.enable_soak_handyman_situation Enable Handyman soak.enable_soak_maid_situation Enable Maid soak.enable_soak_party_situation Enable Party soak.create_soak_handyman_situation Call Handyman soak.create_soak_maid_situation Call Maid soak.create_soak_party_situation Call Party households.force_bills_due Force bills due headlineeffects [on/off] Hides all overhead effects such as speech and thought balloons fps [on/off] Enables or disables the frame rate display ui.dialog-auto_respond Backs out of dialog or makes a choice automatically fullscreen Toggles fullscreen quit Quits the game

Sims 4 skill codes

The below table contains all skill codes you can use with the “stats.set_skill_level” command.

Code Function AdultMajor_Acting Selects the Acting skill AdultMajor_Baking Selects the Baking skill AdultMajor_Bartending Selects the Mixology skill AdultMajor_Charisma Selects the Charisma skill AdultMajor_Comedy Selects the Comedy skill AdultMajor_DJ Selects the DJ skill AdultMajor_Fishing Selects the Fishing skill AdultMajor_Gardening Selects the Gardening skill AdultMajor_GourmetCooking Selects the Gourmet Cooking skill AdultMajor_Guitar Selects the Guitar skill AdultMajor_Handiness Selects the Handiness skill AdultMajor_Herbalism Selects the Herbalism skill AdultMajor_HomestyleCooking Selects the Cooking skill AdultMajor_Logic Selects the Logic skill AdultMajor_Mischief Selects the Mischief skill AdultMajor_Painting Selects the Painting skill AdultMajor_Parenting Sets Parenting skill AdultMajor_Photography Selects the Photography skill AdultMajor_Piano Selects the Piano skill AdultMajor_Programming Selects the Programming skill AdultMajor_Reaping Selects the Reaping skill AdultMajor_RocketScience Selects the Rocket Science skill AdultMajor_Veterinarian Selects the veterinarian skill AdultMajor_VideoGaming Selects the Video Gaming skill AdultMajor_Violin Selects the Violin skill AdultMajor_Wellness Selects the Wellness skill AdultMajor_Writing Selects the Writing skill Minor_Dancing Selects the Dance skill Minor_MediaProduction Selects the Media Production skill Toddler_Communicaton Selects Toddler Communication skill (1-5) Toddler_Imagination Selects Toddler Imagination skill (1-5) Toddler_Movement Selects Toddler Movement skill (1-5) Toddler_Potty Selects Toddler Potty skill (1-3) Toddler_Thinking Selects Toddler Thinking skill (1-5) Skill_Child_Creativity Selects the Child's Creativity skill Skill_Child_Mental Selects the Child's Mental skill Skill_Child_Motor Selects the Child's Motor skill Skill_Child_Social Selects the Child's Social skill Skill_Dog Selects the Pet Training skill (1-5) Skill_Fitness Selects the Fitness skill

Sims 4 buff codes

The below table contains all buff codes you can use with the “sims.add_buff” and “sims.remove_buff” commands.

Code Function AGreatScare_GreatStoryteller +2 Happy / 4 Hours ASillyScare_GreatStoryteller +2 Playful / 4 Hours Buff_depressed +4 Sad / 20 Days CampingForest_LovesOutdoors_Rejuvenated +2 Happy / 2 Days CampingForest_Refreshed +1 Happy / 2 Days CheatingIntensityBuff_Elated +5 Happy / 20 Days CheatingIntensityBuff_Fearless +5 Confident / 20 Days CheatingIntensityBuff_Imaginative +5 Inspired / 20 Days CheatingIntensityBuff_InTheZone +5 Focused / 20 Days CheatingIntensityBuff_Passionate +6 Flirty / 20 Days CheatingIntensityBuff_Silly +5 Playful / 20 Days Confidenthigh +2 Confident / 4 Hours ConstellationFormations +1 Focused / 6 Hours Flirtyhigh +2 Flirty / 4 Hours Focusedhigh +2 Focused / 4 Hours HappilyEverAfter_GreatStory +2 Happy / 4 Hours HerbalistPotion_DisgustingLiquid +2 Uncomfortable / 1 Hour InspirationalMoral_GreatStoryteller +2 Inspired / 4 Hours Inspiredhigh +2 Inspired / 4 Hours MagicIsReal_GreatStoryteller +3 Inspired / 4 Hours SpineTinglingThrill_GreatStoryteller +3 Inspired / 4 Hours TalesoftheDead_GreatStoryteller +2 Happy / 4 Hours TreasuredTale_GreatStoryteller +3 Energized / 4 Hours WeenieRoastHost_Bronze +1 Confident / 4 Hours WeenieRoastHost_Silver +2 Confident / 4 Hours WeenieRoastHost_Gold +3 Confident / 4 Hours WalleyeSurprise_Inspired +1 Inspired / 6 Hours

Sims 4 trait codes

The below table contains all trait codes you can use with the “traits.equip_trait” and “traits.remove_trait” commands.

Code Function ChildhoodPhase_Bear Bear Phase ChildhoodPhase_Clingy Clingy Phase ChildhoodPhase_Distant Distant Phase ChildhoodPhase_Loud Loud Phase ChildhoodPhase_MeanStreak Mean Streak Phase ChildhoodPhase_PickyEater_A Picky Eater Phase A Childhoodphase_PickyEater_B Picky Eater Phase B Childhoodphase_PickyEater_C Picky Eater Phase C Childhoodphase_PickyEater_D Picky Eater Phase D Childhoodphase_PickyEater_DisgustedByFood Picky Eater Phase E Childhoodphase_PickyEater_F Picky Eater Phase F ChildhoodPhase_Rebellious Rebellious Phase Argumentative Argumentative Trait BadManners Bad Manners Trait Compassionate Compassionate Trait EmotionalControl Emotionally Controlled Trait GoodManners Good Manners Trait Irresponsible Irresponsible Trait Mediator Mediator Trait Uncontrolled Uncontrolled Trait LifeSkills_Responsible Responsible Trait LifeSkills_Unfeeling Unfeeling Trait

Sims 4 perk codes

The below table contains all perk codes you can use with the “bucks.unlock_perk” command.

Code Function AdditionalWorker_1 Additional Employee #1 AdditionalWorker_2 Additional Employee #2 CheckoutSpeed_Large Faster Checkouts (large) CheckoutSpeed_Small Faster Checkouts (small) CustomerBrowseTime Curious Shopper CustomerPurchaseIntent Serious Shopper DecreaseRestockingCost Cheaper Restocking DecreaseRestocking_Temporary Superfluous Surplus ImproveRetailSocials Slick Salesman ImproveManagementSocials Mega Manager InstantRestock Instant Restocking PedestalMimic Provocative Pedestal RegisterMimic Register of Tomorrow RestockSpeed_Large Faster Restocking (large) RestockSpeed_Small Faster Restocking (small) RetailOutfit Snazzy Shirt SignageMimic Stunning Sign StorePlacard_1 Placard: My First Simoleon StorePlacard_2 Placard: Fobbs 500 SureSaleSocial Sure Sale

Sims 4 relationship codes

The below table contains all relationship codes you can use with the “modifyrelationship” command.

Code Function LTR_Friendship_Main Friendship LTR_Romance_Main Relationship

And there you have it! Every single Sims 4 cheat at your fingertips. Whether your intention is to create a paradise for your sims or a hellish life of suffering and torment (again, to each their own), you can now do exactly that.