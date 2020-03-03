Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

The Sims 4 cheats list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, and more!

A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheat codes!

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd March 2020 / 4:04PM

Featured post The Sims 4 cheats

There are sadly no cheat codes in real life, but we’ve got the next best thing! Our ultimate guide to The Sims 4 cheats contains everything you need to know about how to enable cheats, and then how to use said cheats to fulfil your sims’ every need… or brutally murder them. To each their own.

The Sims 4 cheats: how to enable cheats for PC

To enable The Sims 4 cheats on PC, simply open up a Sims 4 game, and pick the right option below depending on your hardware:

  • Windows users: hit CTRL + SHIFT + C.
  • Mac users: hit CMD + SHIFT + C.

This will open up the Sims 4 console, which you can use to enter any of the cheats below. Once you’ve finished inputting your desired cheat codes, simply hit the same combination of keys again to close the console.

How to enable “Shift-Click” cheats (Cheat Need, Teleport Sim, etc.)

Some cheats in The Sims 4 require you to shift-click on a sim or object in order to use them. But in order to enable these cheats, you first have to open up the console and type:

testingcheats true

Then hit Enter and close the console. Now you can access all of the “shift-click” cheats in The Sims 4. Huzzah!

The Sims 4 cheats list

Below you’ll find a full list of every single Sims 4 cheat code that you can input into the Sims 4 console.

CommandFunction
helpDisplays available commands
testingcheats [true/false]Enable/Disable cheats
death.toggleDisables death
motherlodeAdds 50,000 Simoleons
kaching OR rosebudAdds 1,000 Simoleons
sims.modify_funds +[amount]Adds specified amount of Simoleons
sims.modify_funds -[amount]Subtracts specified amount of Simoleons
freerealestate [on/off]Use in Neighbourhood screen to make all homes free
bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlementUnlock all items
objects.gsi_create_obj [object]Spawns the specified object
bb.moveobjects [on/off]Enables placing objects where you want, ignoring collisions and other rules
bucks.unlock_perk [perk]Unlocks the specified perk
traits.equip_trait [trait]Adds the specified trait
traits.remove_trait [trait]Removes the specified trait
stats.set_skill_level [skill] [amount]Sets the specified skill to the specified level
sims.give_satisfaction_points [amount]Adds specified amount of satisfaction points to current sim
careers.demote [career]Earn a demotion in specified career
careers.promote [career]Earn a promotion in specified career
cas.fulleditmodeEdit current sim
resetsim [sim's full name with spaces]Resets specified sim
setage [age]Sets current sim to specified age
objects.consumables_infinite_toggleInfinite consumables
modifyrelationship [sim 1 full name with spaces] [sim 2 full name with spaces] [amount from -100 to 100] [relationship type]Modifies the relationship between the two specified sims
relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_othersAcquaints current sim with all other sims
sims.add_buff [buff]Adds the specified buff
sims.remove_buff [buff]Removes the specified buff
sims.remove_all_buffsMoodlets are removed
relationships.create_friends_for_simSpawns a friend for current sim
sims.spawnsimple [amount]Spawns the specified number of sims
aspirations.complete_current_milestoneCompletes current milestone
soak.enable_soak_handyman_situationEnable Handyman
soak.enable_soak_maid_situationEnable Maid
soak.enable_soak_party_situationEnable Party
soak.create_soak_handyman_situationCall Handyman
soak.create_soak_maid_situationCall Maid
soak.create_soak_party_situationCall Party
households.force_bills_dueForce bills due
headlineeffects [on/off]Hides all overhead effects such as speech and thought balloons
fps [on/off]Enables or disables the frame rate display
ui.dialog-auto_respondBacks out of dialog or makes a choice automatically
fullscreenToggles fullscreen
quitQuits the game

Sims 4 skill codes

The below table contains all skill codes you can use with the “stats.set_skill_level” command.

CodeFunction
AdultMajor_ActingSelects the Acting skill
AdultMajor_BakingSelects the Baking skill
AdultMajor_BartendingSelects the Mixology skill
AdultMajor_CharismaSelects the Charisma skill
AdultMajor_ComedySelects the Comedy skill
AdultMajor_DJSelects the DJ skill
AdultMajor_FishingSelects the Fishing skill
AdultMajor_GardeningSelects the Gardening skill
AdultMajor_GourmetCookingSelects the Gourmet Cooking skill
AdultMajor_GuitarSelects the Guitar skill
AdultMajor_HandinessSelects the Handiness skill
AdultMajor_HerbalismSelects the Herbalism skill
AdultMajor_HomestyleCookingSelects the Cooking skill
AdultMajor_LogicSelects the Logic skill
AdultMajor_MischiefSelects the Mischief skill
AdultMajor_PaintingSelects the Painting skill
AdultMajor_ParentingSets Parenting skill
AdultMajor_PhotographySelects the Photography skill
AdultMajor_PianoSelects the Piano skill
AdultMajor_ProgrammingSelects the Programming skill
AdultMajor_ReapingSelects the Reaping skill
AdultMajor_RocketScienceSelects the Rocket Science skill
AdultMajor_VeterinarianSelects the veterinarian skill
AdultMajor_VideoGamingSelects the Video Gaming skill
AdultMajor_ViolinSelects the Violin skill
AdultMajor_WellnessSelects the Wellness skill
AdultMajor_WritingSelects the Writing skill
Minor_DancingSelects the Dance skill
Minor_MediaProductionSelects the Media Production skill
Toddler_CommunicatonSelects Toddler Communication skill (1-5)
Toddler_ImaginationSelects Toddler Imagination skill (1-5)
Toddler_MovementSelects Toddler Movement skill (1-5)
Toddler_PottySelects Toddler Potty skill (1-3)
Toddler_ThinkingSelects Toddler Thinking skill (1-5)
Skill_Child_CreativitySelects the Child's Creativity skill
Skill_Child_MentalSelects the Child's Mental skill
Skill_Child_MotorSelects the Child's Motor skill
Skill_Child_SocialSelects the Child's Social skill
Skill_DogSelects the Pet Training skill (1-5)
Skill_FitnessSelects the Fitness skill

Sims 4 buff codes

The below table contains all buff codes you can use with the “sims.add_buff” and “sims.remove_buff” commands.

CodeFunction
AGreatScare_GreatStoryteller+2 Happy / 4 Hours
ASillyScare_GreatStoryteller+2 Playful / 4 Hours
Buff_depressed+4 Sad / 20 Days
CampingForest_LovesOutdoors_Rejuvenated+2 Happy / 2 Days
CampingForest_Refreshed+1 Happy / 2 Days
CheatingIntensityBuff_Elated+5 Happy / 20 Days
CheatingIntensityBuff_Fearless+5 Confident / 20 Days
CheatingIntensityBuff_Imaginative+5 Inspired / 20 Days
CheatingIntensityBuff_InTheZone+5 Focused / 20 Days
CheatingIntensityBuff_Passionate+6 Flirty / 20 Days
CheatingIntensityBuff_Silly+5 Playful / 20 Days
Confidenthigh+2 Confident / 4 Hours
ConstellationFormations+1 Focused / 6 Hours
Flirtyhigh+2 Flirty / 4 Hours
Focusedhigh+2 Focused / 4 Hours
HappilyEverAfter_GreatStory+2 Happy / 4 Hours
HerbalistPotion_DisgustingLiquid+2 Uncomfortable / 1 Hour
InspirationalMoral_GreatStoryteller+2 Inspired / 4 Hours
Inspiredhigh+2 Inspired / 4 Hours
MagicIsReal_GreatStoryteller+3 Inspired / 4 Hours
SpineTinglingThrill_GreatStoryteller+3 Inspired / 4 Hours
TalesoftheDead_GreatStoryteller+2 Happy / 4 Hours
TreasuredTale_GreatStoryteller+3 Energized / 4 Hours
WeenieRoastHost_Bronze+1 Confident / 4 Hours
WeenieRoastHost_Silver+2 Confident / 4 Hours
WeenieRoastHost_Gold+3 Confident / 4 Hours
WalleyeSurprise_Inspired+1 Inspired / 6 Hours

Sims 4 trait codes

The below table contains all trait codes you can use with the “traits.equip_trait” and “traits.remove_trait” commands.

CodeFunction
ChildhoodPhase_BearBear Phase
ChildhoodPhase_ClingyClingy Phase
ChildhoodPhase_DistantDistant Phase
ChildhoodPhase_LoudLoud Phase
ChildhoodPhase_MeanStreakMean Streak Phase
ChildhoodPhase_PickyEater_APicky Eater Phase A
Childhoodphase_PickyEater_BPicky Eater Phase B
Childhoodphase_PickyEater_CPicky Eater Phase C
Childhoodphase_PickyEater_DPicky Eater Phase D
Childhoodphase_PickyEater_DisgustedByFoodPicky Eater Phase E
Childhoodphase_PickyEater_FPicky Eater Phase F
ChildhoodPhase_RebelliousRebellious Phase
ArgumentativeArgumentative Trait
BadMannersBad Manners Trait
CompassionateCompassionate Trait
EmotionalControlEmotionally Controlled Trait
GoodMannersGood Manners Trait
IrresponsibleIrresponsible Trait
MediatorMediator Trait
UncontrolledUncontrolled Trait
LifeSkills_ResponsibleResponsible Trait
LifeSkills_UnfeelingUnfeeling Trait

Sims 4 perk codes

The below table contains all perk codes you can use with the “bucks.unlock_perk” command.

CodeFunction
AdditionalWorker_1Additional Employee #1
AdditionalWorker_2Additional Employee #2
CheckoutSpeed_LargeFaster Checkouts (large)
CheckoutSpeed_SmallFaster Checkouts (small)
CustomerBrowseTimeCurious Shopper
CustomerPurchaseIntentSerious Shopper
DecreaseRestockingCostCheaper Restocking
DecreaseRestocking_TemporarySuperfluous Surplus
ImproveRetailSocialsSlick Salesman
ImproveManagementSocialsMega Manager
InstantRestockInstant Restocking
PedestalMimicProvocative Pedestal
RegisterMimicRegister of Tomorrow
RestockSpeed_LargeFaster Restocking (large)
RestockSpeed_SmallFaster Restocking (small)
RetailOutfitSnazzy Shirt
SignageMimicStunning Sign
StorePlacard_1Placard: My First Simoleon
StorePlacard_2Placard: Fobbs 500
SureSaleSocialSure Sale

Sims 4 relationship codes

The below table contains all relationship codes you can use with the “modifyrelationship” command.

CodeFunction
LTR_Friendship_MainFriendship
LTR_Romance_MainRelationship

The Sims 4 cheats list

And there you have it! Every single Sims 4 cheat at your fingertips. Whether your intention is to create a paradise for your sims or a hellish life of suffering and torment (again, to each their own), you can now do exactly that.

