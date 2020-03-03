Valorant characters guide: all Agents, abilities, and predictions

The Valorant characters roster is what developers Riot Games hope will set the game apart from its venerable competition in the tactical shooter genre. With each character sporting four unique abilities to help turn the tide of battle, there’ll be an awful lot to learn when this free-to-play FPS releases in the summer. So why not get a headstart now by reading this here Valorant characters guide, so you’ll know exactly what to expect from each Agent and their abilities!

Valorant characters guide

Valorant characters overview

Here’s what we know so far about how the characters in Valorant will work:

There are currently eight known Valorant characters: Brimstone, Jett, Phoenix, Sage, Sova, Cypher, Viper, and Omen. But we’ve heard there are at least four more in the works.

These characters are called Agents, and they each have a unique set of four abilities: one signature (available from the start), two more that must be unlocked between rounds, and one ultimate which is charged by killing enemies.

All abilities revealed so far are active (they must be activated manually) rather than passive (always in effect).

Aside from their abilities, and possibly their hitbox, all Valorant characters appear to be functionally identical. They have the same 100-point health pool – which can be increased by purchasing shields from the shop – and their weapons are bought from the shop between rounds (like in CS:GO), rather than each Agent being limited to specific weapons (like in Overwatch).

Out of 32 total abilities in Valorant (so far), only 11 deal damage. The majority are based around mobility, reconnaissance, and blocking line of sight. The damage in Valorant is meant to come primarily from weapons rather than abilities.

Valorant characters and abilities

Above you can see our mighty fine cheat sheet for all the Valorant characters, showcasing their appearance, role, and abilities as we currently understand them. Now let’s use this info to discuss how we expect each of these Agents will play.

Note: hover over each underlined ability below to view that ability’s description.

Brimstone

Brimstone appears to be a jack-of-all-trades Agent, with abilities that dip into pretty much everything – but he is particularly adept at zoning, and preparing areas of the map for the upcoming fight in order to give your team the greatest possible advantage.

Important to note is the immense freedom of Brimstone’s signature ability, Sky Smoke , which can be placed using the map. This means Sky Smoke does not require line of sight to place.

Incendiary and Orbital Strike are both useful not simply as damage-dealers but also for zoning a particular area or chokepoint for a short time. However, it's important to note that many damage-dealing abilities in Valorant appear to have friendly fire, so these zoning abilities could severely hamstring your team if you accidentally catch a teammate in the AoE.

and are both useful not simply as damage-dealers but also for zoning a particular area or chokepoint for a short time. However, it’s important to note that many damage-dealing abilities in Valorant appear to have friendly fire, so these zoning abilities could severely hamstring your team if you accidentally catch a teammate in the AoE. Stim Beacon may end up being the most pivotal of Brimstone’s abilities. The beacon must be physically placed in the world, after which anyone in its AoE (including enemies!) will be given a rate of fire boost. I foresee certain points on each Valorant map becoming certified “Beacon points” where placement of a Beacon would be most effective for your team.

Jett

Jett is the fast-moving assassin of the group. She will be a very popular character, not least because of the “play of the game” potential in her Ultimate, Blade Storm , which reimburses your knives if you score a kill with them, allowing you to keep going for some spectacular team-wipe scenarios.

which reimburses your knives if you score a kill with them, allowing you to keep going for some spectacular team-wipe scenarios. Jett’s greatest strength is her mobility. Her signature Tailwind , combined with her Updraft , gives her greater maneuverability than any other Agent. This is useful not only for winning fights but also for escaping them.

Cloudburst is essentially the same as Brimstone's Sky Smoke, but its range is limited by your throwing arm. This will still end up being a fantastic ability for setting up kills, obscuring flank attacks, and zoning areas of the map.

is essentially the same as Brimstone’s but its range is limited by your throwing arm. This will still end up being a fantastic ability for setting up kills, obscuring flank attacks, and zoning areas of the map. From what we’ve seen so far it seems that Jett’s knives have almost as high a projectile velocity as bullets, which means it will be eminently possible to score those one-hit-kill headshots. Jett will likely end up being the most feared Valorant character.

Phoenix

Phoenix is geared up to be the ultimate initiator. Each of his abilities (particularly Curveball and Run it Back , neither of which he has to buy) are extremely well-suited for scouting and initiating fights.

and , neither of which he has to buy) are extremely well-suited for scouting and initiating fights. His Run it Back Ultimate makes him far more self-sufficient than most other Valorant characters. It’s a safety net that will attract a great many players, but it may also lead to a cocksure playstyle. Overconfident players may waste their abilities and their lives, and put their team at risk.

Part of what makes Phoenix such an excellent initiator is that all of his abilities can be cast without putting himself in the firing line. Curveball can be curved around corners; Hot Hands has an AoE and is more for zoning than anything; Blaze is about preparing the area rather than targeting enemies; and Run it Back can obviously be done from a safe location.

can be curved around corners; has an AoE and is more for zoning than anything; is about preparing the area rather than targeting enemies; and can obviously be done from a safe location. Best not to use Run it Back from too far away though, because you may want to capitalise on the situation after respawning, and having to run across the map may make this difficult.

Sage

You’re likely to see at least one Sage in every match, simply because – excluding Phoenix’s Hot Hands – her Signature Healing Orb is the only known source of mid-round healing in the game. But while she is clearly a dedicated support character, the fact that weapons aren’t constrained to certain characters means she will be as deadly as anyone else – unlike, say, Mercy from Overwatch.

Two things we've noticed about Sage's Barrier Orb. First: you have a lot of freedom when it comes to rotating and placing the wall exactly how you want it. Second: the wall itself is composed of multiple segments, each of which can be shot to pieces independently, creating holes in the wall.

Slow Orb will likely become a devastating round-determining ability. The slow is horrible, but more than that – trapped enemies make noise when moving. And presumably the keyword "grounded" means victims are unable to jump, which may nullify certain abilities such as Sova's Updraft.

will likely become a devastating round-determining ability. The slow is horrible, but more than that – trapped enemies make noise when moving. And presumably the keyword “grounded” means victims are unable to jump, which may nullify certain abilities such as Sova’s Sage’s Ultimate, Resurrection , is obviously extremely powerful – but it has to be used at the right moment, or it’s a colossal waste. And shrewd enemies will learn when you’re likely to try to use your ultimate, possibly leading to players camping around corpses.

Sova

Imagine if Genji and Hanzo from Overwatch had a– actually, never mind.

Sova’s Signature, Recon Bolt , is an absolute game-changer. So much that people are already complaining that “wallhacks” shouldn’t be in the game. But it’s important to remember that it’s all about that arrow, and where it lands. A single shot from an enemy will destroy the arrow and stop (or, if you’re quick enough, prevent) the effect.

is an absolute game-changer. So much that people are already complaining that “wallhacks” shouldn’t be in the game. But it’s important to remember that it’s all about that arrow, and where it lands. A single shot from an enemy will destroy the arrow and stop (or, if you’re quick enough, prevent) the effect. Sova’s Owl Drone and Recon Bolt make him seem like a dedicated support and recon Agent, much like Cypher. His power lies in providing his team with as much information as possible. But he can also deal damage with his Shock Bolt , so he’s not entirely recon-oriented.

Sova's Ultimate, Hunter's Fury, is essentially Hanzo's Ultimate from Overwatch. But crucially, it also provides vision on any hit enemy, again making him indispensable for gathering information that will potentially decide the outcome of future engagements.

Cypher

Cypher’s abilities are much more Rainbow Six Siege than Overwatch. They revolve around traps, surveillance, and – most importantly – the extraction of enemy whereabouts for a short time from the corpse of an enemy (that’s his Ultimate, Neural Theft ).

We’ve seen the effects of trap-oriented characters before in Apex Legends, with Wattson; and in that case it led to a very defensive turtling playstyle. We may see the same with Cypher, with players simply staying far away from danger, scouting for their team with his Spycam and laying down traps for their opponents.

and laying down traps for their opponents. This may end up being very effective overall, but it also means a Cypher might well end up out of position, alone, and vulnerable if their team loses an engagement.

Trapwire and Cyber Cage both slow/restrain enemies caught by the traps; but this is only useful if you and your team are prepared to capitalise on the victim’s temporary disadvantage. A proactive player, rather than a reactive player, will likely get the most from Cypher’s abilities.

Viper

Viper is the ultimate Zoner, and will appeal to players who main Caustic in Apex Legends. Her abilities all revolve around deploying walls or areas of toxic gas that damage players over time (quite severely, it seems). This means placing down one of her abilities, such as Snakebite , at a chokepoint or doorway is an extremely effective zoning tool that will deter most enemies from approaching.

Uniquely, some of Viper's abilities require a resource called Fuel. Both her Signature, Toxic Screen, and her Poison Cloud ability will use up this fuel until they can no longer be sustained. Fuel will gradually replenish over time.

Her Ultimate, Viper's Pit, looks fantastic. Possibly a little too powerful. But then enemies in the cloud are only highlighted to Viper, which means it's all down to her to make the big plays while Viper's Pit is active.

looks fantastic. Possibly a little too powerful. But then enemies in the cloud are only highlighted to Viper, which means it’s all down to her to make the big plays while is active. If we’re right in assuming that all four of Viper’s abilities deal the same damage over time effect, this makes her the only Valorant character revealed so far who can deal damage with all four abilities.

Omen

Omen looks to be most akin to Reaper from Overwatch, but without the direct damage capabilities. His defining abilities will be his two purchasables: Shadow Walk, which will be excellent for flanking and escaping; and Paranoia, which will utterly cripple targets by "nearsighting" them.

which will be excellent for flanking and escaping; and which will utterly cripple targets by “nearsighting” them. In addition to the Nearsight effect, it seems that enemies hit by Omen’s Paranoia ability will also be revealed to the team on the minimap.

I'm in two minds about Omen's Ultimate, From the Shadows. It sounds great on paper, and will enable some spectacular surprise attacks and flanks. But it comes at the cost of separating Omen (or at least, his body) from the rest of his team, which means – much like Phoenix – you could just end up throwing your life away for nothing.

Omen's Signature ability, Dark Cover, is another vision-obscuring ability. It's unclear what differentiates this ability from all others like it. Possibly just the fact that charging the ability increases its distance; but then Brimstone has that beat by not even requiring line of sight for his Sky Smoke. We'll have to wait and see.

Alright, that pretty much wraps our roundup of the eight Valorant characters revealed to us so far! But be sure to check back here in the coming weeks, because we’ll be sure to keep this page fresh with all the latest info and updates. In the meantime, why not check out our Valorant release date & details guide for more information on when the game will drop?