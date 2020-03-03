WD's Black SN750 SSD is almost half price right now

There’s simply no stopping the SSD deals train this week, as today there are more great savings to be had on a bunch of really rather good WD Black and Blue SSDs and HDDs over on Amazon US at the moment, including almost 50% off the heatsink version of their excellent WD Black SN750 drive. Normally $150 for the 500GB model, you can now bag one for $80, which is the cheapest it’s ever been. So come inside and do the SSD deals dance with me, because there are some right tasty deals to be had here.

The sale covers a bunch of WD and Sandisk storage devices, including a bunch of microSD cards and huge external hard drives, but for me the highlights are as follows:

All four of these are fantastic storage devices. The WD Black SN750, for example, is second only in speed to my current best gaming SSD champion, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus, which will set you back $110 at time of writing, (and the SN750 actually has a faster random write speed, too). Moreover, the SN750’s rather gorgeous heatsink module allows it to run even faster than the regular model. Not by much, all told, but cor, if I had to choose between a discounted heatsink version and the non-heatsink version that was only $10 less, I’d probably go for the lovelier looking heatsink model.

The Blue SN550, meanwhile, is the successor to the incredibly good value Blue SN500, and the discounted 500GB model is currently only $8 more than the 250GB version. While not as fast as the Black SN750, it’s still a great buy for those looking to give their PC an NVMe boost without breaking the bank.

The P50, on the other hand, is WD’s answer to Samsung’s T5 and T7 Touch portable SSDs. I’ve only just got one of these in for testing, but so far it’s looking just as quick as Samsung’s respective devices. The 500GB T5 is still quite a bit cheaper than the WD P50 at the moment, going for $90 at time of writing, but its supported USB standards also aren’t as fast as its WD rival. Whereas the T5 is a USB 3.1 device, the WD Black P50 supports the nippier USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 standard like the newer T7 Touch (whose 500GB model will set you back a pricier $135). There aren’t that many devices that can make use of the USB 3.2 2×2 standard at the moment, to be fair, but it will obviously be more futureproof than the Samsung T5. Keep an eye out for my full review for my final verdict.

Finally, there’s the WD Black P10 for those of you who’d just rather get as much storage as you possibly can for the smallest amount of money. While it can’t compete with an external SSD in terms of overall transfer speed, 5TB of storage for less than $100 is still pretty great value. I had plenty of good things to say about it when I had one in for testing, although it’s a shame the special Xbox version isn’t also on sale as well, as that can be used with PC and comes with two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Still, considering you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass for PC for £1 / $1 at the moment, it’s not too much of a loss.