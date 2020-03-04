Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

DuckTales: Remastered has returned after mysteriously disappearing from Steam last year

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

4th March 2020 / 4:57PM

All you many Scrooge McDuck fans will be pleased to hear DuckTales: Remastered has returned to Steam. Remember when it just kind of, went away, last year? It was pretty weird, Capcom told everyone it was getting delisted from all the digital stores, then they put it on sale for 75% off as a “farewell price drop”. They didn’t even give us a reason. They also haven’t given a reason as to why it’s suddenly returning. Weird.

DuckTales: Remastered is pretty much a remake of the old 8-bit DuckTales platformer. You play as Scrooge McDuck, collecting coins and treasures – presumably to add to that big vault full of gold old McDuck likes to swim in.

Capcom never told us why it went away, or why it’s coming back, but they have done a nice marketing-y blog post to tell us all “it’s a perfect time to dive in if you missed this gem the first time around.” I’m not sure if they’re talking about the very first time, you know, before the remaster, or before the second time when they took it away.

Regardless, if you are a DuckTales fan it probably is a good time to get it, lest they remove it from right under your beaks again.

It’s available on Steam for £12/$15/€14, and apparently it’s pretty good. We never reviewed it, but it has lots of nice comments on Steam. I quite like this one that exclaims “THE DUX ARE BACK“. Simple, effective – what more do you truly need to know?

