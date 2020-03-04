Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Every G-Sync Compatible monitor confirmed so far and how to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

Getting in sync

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

4th March 2020 / 5:27PM

Featured post

Nvidia’s G-Sync Compatible monitor list continues to get bigger and bigger every month. At last count, there are more than 80 FreeSync monitors that have been officially approved to meet Nvidia’s strict G-Sync Compatible standards, allowing Nvidia graphics card owners to take advantage of a monitor’s variable refresh rate tech for super smooth gaming even if it isn’t a full-fat G-Sync screen. Read on below to find out exactly what screens meet Nvidia’s G-Sync Compatible requirements, as well as how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor.

The debate over G-Sync vs FreeSync has raged for several years now, but the arrival of Nvidia’s G-Sync Compatible standard in 2019 made everything a lot simpler. Before, if you had an Nvidia graphics card and wanted your monitor to automatically match the number of frames being spat out by your GPU, you had to buy an expensive full-fat G-Sync monitor. Now, you can get pretty much the same experience on a cheaper AMD FreeSync monitor thanks to Nvidia’s new graphics driver.

However, not all FreeSync monitors deliver the same experience when paired with an Nvidia graphics card, as some work better together than others. Technically, all FreeSync screens are compatible (with a small ‘c’) with Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, but only those tested and approved by Nvidia can be called “G-Sync Compatible” (with a big ‘C’). These provide the very best possible experience for Nvidia graphics card owners, and are guaranteed to be free of stutter, blinking, pulsing and other visual defects that sometimes occur when a less compatible monitor throws a bit of a wobbly.

G-Sync Compatible monitor list

To help make things easy, here’s a complete list of every G-Sync Compatible monitor that’s been confirmed so far, and underneath that I’ve detailed how to enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor so you can try it out for yourself.

MonitorSizeResolutionPanel TypeVariable Refresh Rate Range
Acer Predator CG437K P43in3840x2160VA48-120Hz
Acer Predator CP3721K P32in3840x2160IPS48-240Hz
Acer Predator XZ321Q32in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
Acer Nitro VG272U P27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Acer Nitro VG272X27in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Acer Nitro XV253QX25in1920x1080IPS50-240Hz
Acer Nitro XV272U P27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Acer Nitro XV273K27in3840x2160IPS48-120Hz
Acer Nitro XV273X27in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Acer Nitro XV273U27in2560x1440IPS48-165Hz
Acer ED273A27in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
Acer KG27127in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Acer VG252Q P25in1920x1080IPS48-144Hz
Acer Predator XB273K GP27in3840x2160IPS48-120Hz
Acer Predator XB253Q GX25in1920x1080IPS50-240Hz
Acer XF240H24in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XF250QC25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Acer XF270HB27in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XFA24024in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Acer XG270HU27in2560x1440TN40-144Hz
AOC 27G227in1920x1080IPS48-165Hz
AOC G2590FX25in1920x1080TN30-144Hz
AOC G2590PX25in1920x1080TN30-144Hz
AOC Agon AG241QX24in2560x1440TN30-144Hz
AOC Agon AG271FZ227in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
AOC Agon AG271F1G227in1920x1080TN 48-165Hz
AOC Agon AG272FCX627in1920x1080MVA48-165Hz
AOC Agon AG272FG3R27in1920x1080MVA48-165Hz
Aopen 27HC1R27in1920x1080VA48-144Hz
Asus ROG Swift PG43U43in3840x2160VA48-120Hz
Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ43in3840x2160VA48-120Hz
Asus ROG Strix XG248Q24in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Asus ROG Strix XG258Q25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Asus ROG Strix XG279Q27in2560x1440IPS48-165Hz
Asus MG278Q27in2560x1440TN40-144Hz
Asus VG248QG24in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
Asus VG258Q25in1920x1080TN40-144Hz
Asus VG258QR25in1920x1080TN40-165Hz
Asus VG259Q25in1920x1080IPS48-144Hz
Asus VG259QM25in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Asus VG27AQ27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Asus VG278Q27in1920x1080TN40-144Hz
Asus VG278QR27in1920x1080TN40-165Hz
Asus VG27AQ27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
BenQ XL254025in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
BenQ XL274027in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Dell S2419HGF24in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Dell Alienware AW5520QF55in3840x2160OLED48-120Hz
Dell Alienware AW2518HF25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
Dell Alienware AW2521HF25in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Dell Alienware AW2521HFL25in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Dell Alienware AW2720HF27in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Gigabyte AD27QD27ni2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Gigabyte Aorus F127Q27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Gigabyte F127Q-P27in2560x1440IPS48-165Hz
HP 24x24in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
HP 25x25in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
HP 25mx25in1920x1080TN48-144Hz
HP Omen X 25f25in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
LenovoY27Q-202560x1440IPS48-165Hz
LG 27GK750F-B27in1920x1080TN48-240Hz
LG 27GL63T27in1920x1080IPS48-144Hz
LG 27GL65027in1920x1080IPS48-144Hz
LG 27GL83A27in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
LG 27GL85027in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
LG 27GN75027in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
LG 34GL75034in2560x1080IPS50-144Hz
LG 34GN85034in3440x1440IPS48-144Hz
LG 38GN95038in3840x1600IPS48-144Hz
LG 38WN95C38in3840x1600IPS48-144Hz
LG ZX (2020 OLED TV)77in / 88in7680x4320 (8K)OLED40-120Hz
LG BX, CX, GX (2020 OLED TVs)55in / 65in / 77in3840x2160OLED40-120Hz
LG CX (2020 OLED TV)48in3840x2160OLED40-120Hz
LG Z9 (2019 OLED TV)88in7680x4320 (8K)OLED40-120Hz
LG B9, C9 (2019 OLED TVs)77in3840x2160OLED40-120Hz
LG B9, C9, E9 (2019 OLED TVs)55in / 65in3840x2160OLED40-120Hz
MSI MAG251RX25in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz
Razer Raptor 2727in2560x1440IPS48-144Hz
Samsung CRG527in1920x1080VA48-240Hz
Viewsonic XG27027in1920x1080IPS48-240Hz

Other G-Sync compatible monitors

As I mentioned earlier, the monitors listed above are only those that Nvidia themselves have deemed worthy of an official “G-Sync Compatible” badge. However, there are plenty of other FreeSync monitors out there that still provide a decent G-Sync experience over DisplayPort, even if they’re not quite worthy of a big ‘C’ Compatible sticker – such as the monitors listed below that I’ve tested myself right here at RPS. It’s not a very big list right now, but I’ll be adding more FreeSync monitors to this list as and when I get them in for testing.

How to enable G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor

If you own a FreeSync monitor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphics card upwards (yer GTX 1050s and above etc) and would like to try out G-Sync for yourself, then it’s surprisingly easy to enable G-Sync on your FreeSync monitor.

First of all, you’ll need to make sure FreeSync is enabled on your monitor. Not all FreeSync monitors have FreeSync enabled by default, so you’ll probably have to root around in your monitor’s menu settings a bit (the location will vary by monitor manufacturer) to make sure it’s switched on.

Next, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest Nvidia GeForce driver installed. You can either download it from Nvidia’s website here, or open your GeForce Experience app and update it that way as per the image above.

Once your display driver’s up to date, the next step is to open up your Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking anywhere on your desktop. On the left hand side in the tree of Display settings (see below and click to enlarge), you should see a ‘Set up G-Sync’ option. Click that and Nvidia’s G-Sync menu will appear on the right.

Tick the ‘Enable G-Sync, G-Sync Compatible’ box up the top, and decide whether you enable it for just fullscreen or fullscreen and windowed mode. Once you’ve picked one of those two settings, then you’ll need to tick the ‘Enable settings for the selected display model’ box below.

And that’s it! Don’t worry too much about the little message that says ‘Selected Display is not validated as G-Sync Compatible’. That’s just alerting you that the monitor isn’t one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, so your G-Sync experience may not be the absolute bestest best available.

Of course, if you don’t end up liking your monitor’s G-Sync experience (if you find there’s flickering, pulsing or blanking, or something else that isn’t up to scratch), turning it off is simply a matter of unticking those boxes I’ve just described in your Nvidia Control Panel, or switching off your monitor’s FreeSync option.

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

