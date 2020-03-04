Get a £15 Steam voucher when you buy an AMD RX 5500 XT from MSI

AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT is one of the best graphics cards for 1080p gaming right now, but if you buy one from MSI right now, then you get another tasty treat alongside it: a £15 Steam voucher to be precise, and that’s on top of the two free games that come with the card as part of AMD’s current Raise the Game bundle. Don’t mind if I do!

The promotion only lasts until Thursday 9th April 2020, so you’ll need to be relatively quick to take advantage of the offer, but it’s definitely worth snapping up if you live in the UK / Europe (sorry US pals) and have been thinking about upgrading your PC recently. All you need to do is buy a qualifying MSI RX 5500 XT graphics card from a participating retailer, register it on MSI’s website and voila, a code for £15 Steam credit will be sent to your email address within 14 business days.

You can find a list of participating retailers in your region by clicking on that MSI link above, but in the UK you’ll find the cheapest prices are as follows:

Personally, I’d recommend opting for the 4GB card rather than spending more on the 8GB card here, as I found that both variants offer pretty much identical performance across the board at 1920×1080, so you’re not actually getting that much more for your money by choosing the 8GB version. There are a handful of games that require more than 4GB of memory if you’re desperate to play with their top-end texture packs, such as Monster Hunter: World, for example, but the RX 5500 XT isn’t really a max settings kind of card if you want smooth 60fps performance.

Instead, both the 4GB and 8GB models are more suited to playing games on High quality if you’re after a consistent 60fps in today’s big blockbusters, or Medium if you’ve got a high refresh rate monitor at your disposal and want to make the most of its extra frames. The 8GB model really doesn’t make that much of a difference in my eyes, so if playing on max settings at 1080p is particularly important to you then you’d be better off spending a bit more on the even faster RX 5600 XT.

Alas, you won’t get a £15 Steam voucher if you decide to go for the RX 5600 XT, but you do still get two free games with it (Monster Hunter: World’s Iceborne Master Edition and the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake), plus three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. The RX 5500 XT, meanwhile, comes with Resident Evil 3 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, as well as the same three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

That’s a pretty good value package for a 1080p graphics card – especially when their Nvidia equivalents don’t come with any free games at all right now. Sure, a 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 Super card will technically only set you back £147, but once you add in all the free games and the Steam voucher, the MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT gets you a lot more for your money. Similarly, a GTX 1660 costs at least £179 at time of writing, while a GTX 1660 Super will set you back at least £200. You can read more about how AMD’s 1080p GPU stacks up to these cards in my RX 5500 XT review, but the long and short of it is that you’re not really getting a whole lot more in terms of overall performance by opting for one of Nvidia’s GTX cards.

For more great graphics card deals, be sure to check out my regularly updated Best graphics card deals hub as well, where you’ll find all the cheapest prices for today’s best graphics cards.