Best gaming monitor deals of the week - March 6th 2020

If you’re in need of a new gaming monitor, then make sure you get the best price for it with our regularly updated best gaming monitor deals of the week round-up. Below, you’ll find all the best prices on today’s best gaming monitors, along with a short description of what kind of features they have and how their respective prices have changed since the week before. After all, no one likes paying over the odds for their gaming monitor, so why pay more when you can get yourself one of the best gaming monitor deals around. Updated every Friday with all the best deals from the last seven days, you’ll find everything here from the best G-Sync monitor deals to the best ultrawide deals and more. Let’s go!

Just click the type of monitor deal you’re looking for and you’ll be whisked straight down to that section of the page, saving you from having to scroll past reams and reams of gaming monitor deals you don’t want to look at. Before you do that, though, it’s worth considering what actually makes a great gaming monitor. High colour accuracy is key, as is a good contrast ratio and low, deep black levels, as these will all ensure your games look their best when you come to play them. This is often dictated by a monitor’s panel type, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN, but there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens.

You may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate (provided you’ve got a powerful enough graphics card to make the most of it, that is), as this will help games feel much smoother. Nvidia graphics card owners may also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates, but these tend to be quite expensive. Instead, a cheaper option is to go for one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that will still let Nvidia GPU owners take advantage of the screen’s variable refresh rate tech, but don’t come with any of the other benefits offered by a full-fat G-Sync screen. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support. For more info on how they all differ, have a read of our FreeSync vs G-Sync vs G-Sync Compatible article.

If you’re after an ultrawide monitor, remember that some games might not support the full 21:9 aspect ratio, resulting in black bars down the side of the screen. Personally, I’ve never been particularly bothered by this, as the odd black bar here and there is well worth putting up with when you’re playing some of the best ultrawide games around.

Best gaming monitor deals (UK):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Our current best pick for the best 240Hz monitor money can buy (and £10 cheaper than last week), the Alienware AW2518H has superb colour accuracy straight out of the box, and it also has full Nvidia G-Sync support for Nvidia graphics card owners. For more info, have a read of our Alienware AW2518H review.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

If you’re after something a bit cheaper than the Alienware, Acer’s Predator XN253Q is arguably the next best thing (although it has gone up in price by £60 since last week). It only has a 144Hz refresh rate, but it’s got pretty good colour accuracy, and a more elegant stand and design. Find out more in our Acer Predator XN253Q review.

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

There are cheaper monitors out there with a curved 24in panel and a 144Hz (see the Samsung CRG5 below), but MSI’s Optix MAG241CP is still a great alternative. Normally closer to £300, this 1080p gaming monitor shares the same design as the larger MSI Optix MAG272CQR, and comes with a pop-out headphone hanger for your headset, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Speaking of MSI’s Optix MAG272CQR, last year’s model is currently on sale for a lot less than its £400 successor. The only difference is that this one has a 144Hz refresh rate instead of 165Hz – a bargain if you don’t mind the drop.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync Ultimate

Currently our best gaming monitor pick for those after an excellent 1440p monitor (although £15 more expensive than last week), the AOC Agon AG273QX has stunning colour accuracy, decent HDR and works equally well with Nvidia and AMD graphics cards alike. For more info, read our AOC AGON AG273QX review.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel

The larger, higher resolution cousin of AOC’s excellent C24G1, this curved 1440p monitor has a lovely high 144Hz refresh rate. It may not be as sharp as a 27in 1440p screen, but this is still a great price for a monitor of this size nonetheless.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ is one of the most feature-stuffed 1440p gaming monitors you can buy today. Not only does it have a super high 165Hz refresh rate, but its IPS panel is G-Sync Compatible, too. Just make sure you’ve got a powerful enough graphics card to make the most of that refresh rate.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

The FreeSync sibling of the excellent Alienware AW2518H, this is one of the best 240Hz FreeSync monitors you can buy today – and £15 cheaper than it was last week. It’s also one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a great fit for Nvidia and AMD graphics card owners alike.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

It’s more expensive than the Alienware AW2518H, but if you like your LEDs, then the Asus ROG Strix XG258Q is the gaming monitor for you. With LEDs in the stand and on the back of the screen, this is the king of rainbow-coloured 240Hz gaming screens. Plus, it’s another G-Sync Compatible screen, too.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Another G-Sync Compatible FreeSync monitor, the Samsung CRG5 is a great 144Hz gaming monitor for those on a budget – especially since it’s now £10 cheaper than it was last week.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

A fraction more expensive than Samsung’s CRG5, but AOC’s curved 144Hz gaming screen really is one of the best around. In fact, it was my top recommendation for those on a budget until its even better sibling, the AOC 24G2U, came along. It’s not an official G-Sync Compatible screen, but it still worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card when I had it in for testing. Read more in my AOC C24G1 review.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync Ultimate

27in isn’t the ideal size for a 1920×1080 resolution, but if you want a big screen with a high 165Hz refresh rate and one that does a bit of HDR on the side, then the Gigabyte CV27F is probably one of the cheapest ways to do it.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with FreeSync Premium Pro

Normally £1000, the LG 34GK950F is currently 15% off at Overclockers UK, which is a pretty decent price considering its specs. Not only does it have HDR support for VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 standard, but it also has a high 144Hz refresh rate.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

AOC’s AGON AG352UCG6 is the ever so-slightly faster version of its excellent AG352UCG, raising its refresh rate from 100Hz to 120Hz. A small difference, but it’s still a fantastic ultrawide G-Sync monitor all the same. Plus, it has a little headset hook on the side.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £900, the PG348Q isn’t as fast as the AOC above, but a saving of £100 is still a pretty good discount all the same. It also has an IPS panel for lovely, accurate colours and loads of LEDs in the stand on the back to really light up your room.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Another 120Hz ultrawide G-Sync monitor, the Acer is pretty expensive compared to its competition, but it does currently have £50 knocked off its usual price, and you get a free three year warranty with it as well that would normally cost you £70.

Best gaming monitor deals (US):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Finally, a great deal on a proper G-Sync monitor, the Alienware AW2518H is our current best pick for the best 240Hz monitor money can buy. While not quite a steal as last week (where it was $330), it’s still a lot cheaper than its usual price of $530. For more info, have a read of our Alienware AW2518H review.

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG248QG is a pretty good buy at $190, and has a higher refresh rate than the curved AOC C24G1 listed below.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Hands down one of the best gaming monitors you can buy today, the curved AOC C24G1 is an absolute steal at this price, and is just as low as it was during Black Friday. For more info, have a read of my AOC C24G1 review.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

As mentioned above, the Alienware AW2518HF is the very good FreeSync (and G-Sync Compatible) sibling of the excellent AW2518H. By far one of the best 240Hz monitors you can buy today, it’s a fantastic screen for Nvidia and AMD graphics card owners alike.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you’re after a cheaper (and larger) 1440p screen, however, then MSI’s normally $430 MAG321CQR is a great pick. With a claimed 92% coverage of the HDR-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut, this monitor should have excellent colour accuracy to make the most of its 144Hz refresh rate.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

One of the few ultrawide monitors on sale in the US right now, Acer’s Predator X34P is actually a much better buy here than it is in the UK. Normally $850, this is a great price for a monitor of this calibre.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

A fraction more expensive than the Acer Predador X34P above (but $50 cheaper than it was last week), but Alienware’s ultrawide G-Sync monitor is still a great screen in its own right. It has a higher 120Hz refresh rate for starters, and also comes with customisable RGB lighting and a four-port USB3 hub.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.