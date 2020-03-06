Best SSD deals of the week - March 6th 2020

If your PC is constantly running out of space, it’s never been easier to get a cheap SSD. So why pay more when you can find all the best prices for today’s best gaming SSDs in our regularly updated best SSD deals of the week article? Prices have remained largely stable since last week, too, making now a great time to pick up a great SSD deal on the cheap. Whether you’re after a deal on the best SATA SSDs or mega discounts on super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, you’ll find all the best SSD deals right here.

There are, of course, dozens of cheap SSDs out there, but just because it looks like a great SSD deal doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting good value for money. To help separate the wheat from the chaff, I’ve only included SSD deals on SSDs I’ve tested here at RPS, so you can be sure you’re getting a great bit of storage for the best price possible.

There are a couple of other things to think about before cracking out your wallet, too. First of all, don’t be fooled by the crazy high sequential read and write times you see on an SSD’s box. While an SSD may well be capable of hitting these speeds, they’re not what you’re going to see in everyday use. Instead, most SSDs read and write files randomly, making random read and write times a much better indicator of how quickly a drive can open or save a file on your PC (and why I place such an important emphasis on it in my SSD reviews). Good random speeds are particularly important when your PC’s trying to open dozens upon dozens of game files, but they’re also vital for when you’re copying large batches of files, or verifying Steam installs.

Another important consideration is an SSD’s capacity versus how much it costs – something commonly referred to as price per gigabyte. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. However, with game install sizes ballooning every month, it can often pay to opt for a larger 500GB or 1TB SSD as well if you’ve got the budget. Here, price per gigabyte becomes super important, as you don’t want to pay over the odds for having a large and varied game library you can call upon at a moment’s notice. With all that in mind, let’s get to those lovely SSD deals.

Best SSD deals:

Best SATA SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Still the best SATA SSD around, the Samsung 860 Evo remains our top choice for those after an exceptional gaming SSD. Prices have remained fairly steady since Black Friday (and last week), too, making it a great time to pick one up. The 250GB model has gone up a couple of quid, compared to last week, but the 500GB model is now a couple of quid less – you win some, you lose some. US prices, meanwhile, are exactly the same as they were last week.

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

A bit more expensive than last week (£5 more in the UK), but this is still a pretty decent price for the Samsung 860 Qvo all the same. While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, the 860 Qvo is an excellent way to get a lot of storage for the least amount of money. Indeed, a 1TB 860 Evo will cost you a lot more than a 1TB Qvo right now, and the savings only get bigger the further you go up the capacity ladder.

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 deals:

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best value SSDs you can buy today. A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, the 250GB model is still an absolute bargain – especially with prices remaining static from last week. The 500GB is a bit expensive right now (although still cheaper than the 860 Evo), but there is a new deal on the 1TB model in the UK right now, making it one of the best and cheapest ways to get a 1TB without breaking the bank. Alas, the 500GB and 1TB models are both out of stock in the US at the moment, but I’ll update this article as soon as I can when it comes back on sale.

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

Prices for the Samsung 970 Evo have fallen a couple of quid since last week, but it’s still quite expensive compared to what it cost over Black Friday. Still, short of another big sales event like Amazon Prime Day, it’s unlikely to return to those sorts of prices any time soon. Indeed, these are still fairly good prices for our best NVMe SSD champion. With exceptional read and write times for small and heavy workloads alike, this is currently our top pick for those after the best NVMe SSD money can buy.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second best NVMe SSD you can buy right now, the WD Black SN750 is a great alternative to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus if you want top notch speeds for a little bit less. Prices are a bit expensive compared to normal – the 250GB model of the non-heatsink SN750 was nearer £50 earlier in the month, for example, while the 500GB model was briefly £70 for a while – but they’re still a lot cheaper than shelling out for the Samsung.

Read our WD Blue SN500 review for more info

WD Blue SN500 deals:

Like the 970 Evo Plus, the WD Blue SN500 still isn’t as cheap as it was over Black Friday, but if you’re looking for a great NVMe SSD on a budget, this is the one to go for. In fact, the SN500 is probably a better buy than most SATA SSDs at this price, making it a great buy provided you’ve got a motherboard that supports it. Prices for the 250GB model have fallen a bit since last week, too, but the 500GB version is still £10 more than it was a couple of weeks ago. As a result, those after a cheap 500GB NVMe SSD might be better off going for the slightly newer WD Blue SN550 instead (a review of which is coming shortly), whose prices are listed below.

WD Blue SN550 deals:

A newer version of the excellent WD Blue SN500, this is meant to be even faster than its predecessor. It’s also available in a larger 1TB size, and will probably become the de facto NVMe SSD for those on a budget once stock levels of the SN500 run dry. Stay tuned for a full review.

Read our Crucial P1 review for more info

Crucial P1 deals:

The Crucial P1 is another great value NVMe SSD, particularly if you can’t find the WD Blue SN500 or SN550 at a good price. Right now, you should definitely opt for the WD Blue if you live in the US, but those in the UK may find its faster random read and write speeds a lot more attractive at current prices. Its 1TB model is also cheaper than its SN550 rival in the UK at the moment, too, although sadly it’s currently out of stock for those in the US.

Best external SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5:

It may have been succeeded by the fancier Samsung T7 Touch, but the T5 still remains one of the best value external SSDs around. Higher capacities are a lot more expensive than they were over Black Friday, but the 500GB model listed above is still good value.

How to get the best SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best gaming SSD list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use.

That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks. As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, and you can find out what these are by reading my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is capacity. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD.