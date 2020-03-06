Cloudpunk will deliver packages and a story next month

We’re less one neon-splashed tech dystopia this April but it looks like another is pulling in to fill its space. Cyberpunk 2077‘s original April date got pushed back but Cloudpunk will be raising the cyberpunk flag this spring instead. This story-led adventure puts you behind the wheel as new delivery driver Rania learning the ropes in the giant, vertical city of Nivalis. As a driver for the “semi-legal” delivery company Cloudpunk, Rania will meet all sorts of local future people. Ion Lands have released a new trailer today with a launch date side dish.

The new trailer below is light on story and pretty heavy on the driving but dang does the driving look nice. I’m not certain how much control you’ll have over the angle of your camera, but the trailer makes every option look like a good one. Looking straight behind Rania’s vehicle as it drives makes it feel like you’re actually inside the giant field of glowing buildings but the overhead angle lets you appreciate just how much of the city is below you as well. Rania will also explore the city on foot, running across huge sky bridges and riding down open-air elevators throughout the city.

Ion Lands say “players will meet a diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society. Everyone has a story to tell, and in the course of one night in Nivalis, everything will change.” It all looks quite neat, so long as the story winds up interesting enough to sell spending time in its world. It would have been neat to get a look at some of Cloudpunk’s characters in any of its trailers to date, but I suppose we’ll need to wait to hear from them.

Cloudpunk will hit the cyber streets on April 23rd. You can wishlist it on Steam until then.