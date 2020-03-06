Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played... Frozen Cortex?

Cold Brains

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

6th March 2020 / 11:30AM

Featured post

We don’t get enough simultaneous turn-based games.

Frozen Cortex takes teams of somehow sleek-yet-chunky robots and makes them compete in a wisely stripped down derivative of Americaball. It’s not as cruel as it may sound, and its amusing, gently satirical near future setting wisely keeps out of the way of the tactical sport fun.

It compares best, of course, to Mode 7’s own Frozen Synapse, but I find Cortex much less taxing to play. Teams of 5 players take turns to pick up and run or throw a ball past their opponents to the endzone, while the other team tries to intercept their passes or bodyslam the ball carrier to steal some points back.

It’s just complicated enough, as its moves are very few – really just moving, throwing, and waiting, all done with simple clicks and drags – leaving the tactical wrinkles entirely down to who can best anticipate and outdo the other team’s behaviour. The minor complication to its scoring (seven points for a touchdown, but two if your ball carrier touches one of the glowing blue sections of floor dotted about the pitch), and the strictly limited, but slightly manipulable turns, add just the right amount of extra possibilities without muddying its waters.

Its randomnised pitches sometimes completely screw you, but I guess that’s sport, right? And games are short enough that it’s easy to take the hit and move on. And you’ll still get a cool replay of the whole match as a little reward.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Frozen Cortex

CortiZone

50

Mode 7 co-founder leaves to do brain science

3

Open World Tactics: Frozen Synapse 2 Announced

18

Statto 5000: Frozen Cortex Free Management Update Is Live

2

Latest articles

Amnesia: Rebirth will continue Frictional's fine horror series in autumn

The Foxer

1

The Flare Path: Fourtastes

“Beat to quarters”

Best gaming monitor deals of the week - March 6th 2020