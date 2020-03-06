"Is Something Behind the Waterfall?" asks a new spin-off account by CanYouPetTheDog

There’s a short list of things that I really must know about every game—or so I thought. Popular Twitter account “CanYouPetTheDog” cleverly identified one. Apparently we all really wanted to know if we could pet digital dogs in games that have friendly fluffs. In one of those moves that makes you go “why didn’t I think of that?” the creator has now spun off a second account that lets you know if there’s a secret to be found behind a waterfall. Seriously, how did I not think of this?

The account’s just been up a few days, so there are only a handful of examples so far. There’s Mario and Zelda, of course, along with EarthBound. For us PC players, “VGWaterfalls” has so far gotten its toes wet in The Witcher 3 and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. All the examples so far are positive test cases, because I suppose it would be boring to kick off such an account only with examples where there’s nothing hiding behind the tempting sheet of water.

There is a skull behind the waterfall in Halo: Combat Evolved pic.twitter.com/hqPZbf9Y3D — Is Something Behind the Waterfall? (@VGWaterfalls) March 5, 2020

Secret treasures or hidden caves are a gaming classic. What’s more impressive than all those pixels roaring off a cliff, declaring their technical majesty? What might be hiding behind such an impressive display? I’m always quite tempted when I see them, assuming no one would put a waterfall in a game if not to hide something fancy behind it. Alas, not all waterfalls are made equal and I sometimes come away empty-handed.

Like CanYouPetTheDog, I don’t suppose VGWaterfalls will see me jumping back into games I’ve not played in three years just to hunt for some treasure, but it’s good for a nice chuckle and “ah, I didn’t know that.” The dog petting account has a “casual Friday” policy by which the creator posts games where you can pet things that are not actually dogs. I wonder what the casual version of waterfall hunting is.

If you’ve picked up Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary now that it’s out on PC as part of the Master Chief Collection, well now you’ve got a hot tip. Make sure to grab your skull, chief.