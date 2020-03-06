Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

6th March 2020 / 1:00PM

The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 22 answers, two of which are acronyms.

 

*       *       *

 

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s rithmetic foxers:

24 x 7 / 3 = 56 (defoxing team: GrouchoMerckx, Gothnak, phlebas)

510 – 2000 x 0.25 + 1936 = 1946 (defoxing team: Dr. Breen, GrouchoMerckx, AFKAMC)

750 / 250 x 6 / 18 + 59 + 626 = 686 (defoxing team: Dr. Breen, Stugle, phuzz, unacom, phlebas, mrpier)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Amnesia: Rebirth will continue Frictional's fine horror series in autumn

The Flare Path: Fourtastes

“Beat to quarters”

Best gaming monitor deals of the week - March 6th 2020

Best SSD deals of the week - March 6th 2020

1

Latest articles

Amnesia: Rebirth will continue Frictional's fine horror series in autumn

The Flare Path: Fourtastes

“Beat to quarters”

Best gaming monitor deals of the week - March 6th 2020

Best SSD deals of the week - March 6th 2020

1