The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 22 answers, two of which are acronyms.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s rithmetic foxers:

24 x 7 / 3 = 56 (defoxing team: GrouchoMerckx, Gothnak, phlebas)

510 – 2000 x 0.25 + 1936 = 1946 (defoxing team: Dr. Breen, GrouchoMerckx, AFKAMC)

750 / 250 x 6 / 18 + 59 + 626 = 686 (defoxing team: Dr. Breen, Stugle, phuzz, unacom, phlebas, mrpier)