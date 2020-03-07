Halo, coronavirus cancellations, a new Amnesia, and more of the week's news

This week, the Halo remake launched on PC out of nowhere, Riot Games revealed their new FPS as Valorant, more events were cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, and a new Amnesia game was announced. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out the Weekly Updates Update for the week’s big patches.

With no warning, the Halo remaster launched this week. Surprise!

It looks a whole lot like Counter-Strike mixed with Overwatch heroes. Unlike the squillion other games they’re making, this one isn’t based on League Of Legends.

Following the undersea spookings of Soma, Frictional Games are returning to the horror series that made their name. It’s due this autumn.

Because reasons, Kojima Productions have joined forces with Vave to add some weird Half-Life crossover bits, including a headcrab to wear as a hat. I trust it’s been debeaked.

Yet another publisher objects to Nvidia making their game playable remotely through the cloud gaming service. Oh dear.

I already mentioned this in the Weekly Updates Update cos it’s a patch but damn, Black Mesa is finally done. And they finished it mere weeks before Valve finished their new Half-Life! A surprising sprint to decide a decade-long marathon.

Gaming is one strand of Austin’s SXSW event, with plans including a Sonic the Hedgehog panel, an arcade, and game awards.

“We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites,” the organisers said.

Barely a week after announcing plans for the new official event replacing ye olde Minecon, Mojang have delayed it from September to 2021.

“September is still many months away, and we are not making any predictions about how long it will take to put the outbreak behind us,” they said. “This decision is rather a result of the extensive preparations required to organise a mammoth event like this.”

“We understand that this is frustrating, but health and safety will always be our top priority,” the developers said.

Not yet. The organisers, the Entertainment Software Association, say they “are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily,” mind. Even if it is going ahead, it seems troubled.

Earlier this year, the ESA said that Iam8bit, a video games merchandise company, were one of their collaborators “to reinvigorate the show and, frankly, to shake things up.” Well, Iam8bit have now resigned their role – and it seems unrelated to any health concerns. Longtime E3 collaborator Geoff Keighley is skipping this year too. E3 as an expo has been fading in importance for years and its future now seems more uncertain, even if the ESA are trying to make it more of a public event. HMM.

Though the cloud gaming service seems dead in the water right now, evidently Google are fairly committed to its future. Shannon Studstill, the former head of the God Of War studio at Sony Santa Monica, is leading this new studio based in LA.

The $5 million goal for a Roguelike Dungeon mode was hit, but now the devs say they can’t make it. They plan to add a randomiser mode instead. Sounds nice, that, but it’s not the same.

Topics from level design to Jason Statham will be discussed across the three days of our corporate siblings’ show later this month, partially hosted and organised by us.

Two good’uns free on the Epic Games Store this week.

What is it? No idea. But it seems to have a Star Destroyer? A big mystery.

Well,