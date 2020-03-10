COD Warzone tips - a recipe for success in the Modern Warfare Battle Royale

If you’re looking to start strong with the newly released Call Of Duty Warzone Battle Royale, you’ve come to the right place. Below are our top tips for surviving and dishing out death all across Verdansk, covering all aspects of this high-octane, massive new Battle Royale. From Cash to Vehicles, from Gas to Armor Plates, we’ve got everything you need to know to start winning matches in Warzone.

Call Of Duty Warzone Battle Royale tips

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cash and Contracts are extremely important in Warzone

This is probably the most vital bit of information I can give you on succeeding in COD Warzone. Cash is everything. Contracts are worth doing. Don’t content yourself with just looting and hunting and killing players. Accrue Cash, spend it at a Buy Station to get amazing rewards, and then you can really go to town on everyone else.

Check your map periodically to find the nearest Buy Station for you to spend your Cash. You can buy some crazy things at these stations, from useful Field Upgrades such as UAVs to lethal Killstreak rewards like Precision Airstrikes that can kill a whole team in an instant.

And while I’m on the subject: those kinds of Killstreaks absolutely should not be in a game mode like this. They are so OP it’s ridiculous. Infinity Ward, you’re crazy.

Pool your Cash if needed

On a related note: if you want to give your squad the best chance of winning a Warzone match, you might want to consider pooling your Cash at certain points. Each player earns Cash independently of their teammates, and you can use the Inventory to drop Cash just like you can drop anything else.

So it can be very worthwhile to organise a pooling of Cash where you give all your funds to a single player who can then use a Buy Station to purchase some sort of fantastic reward.

Use the right vehicle for the situation

There are five types of vehicles in Call Of Duty: Warzone: the fast-moving ATV, the offroading Tactical Rover, the all-rounder SUV, the slow but powerful Cargo Truck, and the Helicopter. Each of these vehicles has their own unique set of pros and cons, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. You have to read your current situation and figure out the best vehicle for your needs.

If you need to cover a lot of ground quickly (for example to escape the Gas border), your best bet is an ATV, a Rover, or a Helicopter. If you’re looking to initiate in a big way, the Cargo Truck is your friend. And sometimes, the best solution is to just go on foot and not use any vehicles at all. Be smart about your decisions.

Pick one or two locations on Verdansk and learn them well

This is great advice for any Battle Royale, but it’s particularly relevant to Warzone because its map, Verdansk, is so intimidatingly colossally huge. There is such a ridiculous amount to learn about this map, you cannot hope to get a decent idea of all the different points of interest from day one.

Your best bet for learning the game is to pick one or two locations based on your needs (big and central if you like hot-drops, fringe and isolated if you’re more of a long-term survivor), and learn those locations inside and out. Verdansk is a map all about the urban sprawl. It’s very different from the sorts of maps you’ll find in PUBG, Fortnite, or Apex Legends. Each region is intricate and filled with twists and turns, and tonnes of loot. Spend time learning a single place and learn a routine, rather than stretching yourself thin and overwhelming yourself by trying to learn the whole map at once.

Use Pings to communicate with your team

Taking after the pioneering Apex Legends, Call Of Duty: Warzone features a dynamic ping system for help when communicating with your team. Using your Ping button, you can highlight points of interest, incoming enemies, loot in the world, equipment that you are currently lacking (ammo, Armor Plates, etc.), and more.

Make sure you take full advantage of the Ping system. You can use it both in the world view and on the map – the latter of which is particularly important when you’re deciding where to land at the beginning of the match.

Don’t disrespect the Gas

If you’ve played Modern Warfare or Warzone, you’ll know that your health regenerates very quickly compared to most other Battle Royales. Which may lead you into complacency regarding things such as the ever-encroaching border of Gas. If you regenerate so quickly, you might ask, what’s there to fear as long as you don’t actually die inside the Gas?

Don’t disrespect the Gas. It will fuck you up. It’s not just about the significant damage dealt, it’s about the general decrease in visibility that occurs when you head out into the Gas. Just stay away from it – or if you really need to head in there, try to procure a Gas Mask so you can have a few seconds of clarity and safety while outside the border.

For the love of God, use your Armor Plates

My final tip may seem obvious, but it’s (apparently) easy to forget in the heat of battle. Use your goddamn Armor Plates.

For the uninitiated: there are no healing items in Call Of Duty: Warzone. What’s the point, when you passively regenerate so quickly? Instead, the only thing you have to worry about is Armor Plates. You can pick up Armor Plates all over the map, and you must manually insert them one at a time into your vest. Each Plate gives you an extra 50 Health on top of your 100 base Health, and you can insert a maximum of three Armor Plates at a time, for a potential total of 250 HP.

The TTK (time-to-kill) in COD Warzone is pretty damn quick compared to most other Battle Royales, so that extra HP is really gonna help you out. And they don’t take long to insert into your vest either, so really try to take advantage of this in the downtime between (or even during) fights.

And there you have it! Hopefully the above tips will help you to start racking up kills and wins in Call Of Duty: Warzone. But that’s not all we’ve got on Warzone! Check out the below guides for tonnes more information and top-tier tips for this brand new Battle Royale experience.

Call Of Duty: Warzone guide series