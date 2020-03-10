Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is coming June 5th

The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will deliver its overhauled versions of the original Command & Conquer and Red Alert (plus expansions) on June 5th, Electronic Arts announced today. Westwood’s cheery ‘n’ cheesy real-time strategy games from the 90s come with fancying-up including redrawn high-resolution artwork, support for mahoosive monitors, a revamped interface, remastered sound, and a new multiplayer backend. And yes, absolutely, they’ve touched up those wonderful FMV cutscenes. Have a peek at all this in the new trailer below.

That also explains all the newness you should expect. In short: it’s still an arcade-y RTS telling wonderfully silly stories, but now it’s all shiny. The Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath expansions are included, along with the bonus Spec Ops missions from PlayStation version of C&C.

I do like that the singleplayer will have the option to switch between new and old styles at will. The new art is fine but I am a hoary old purist when it comes to preserving a game’s look. New technical foundations are grand but give those old pixels.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is coming to Steam and Origin on June 5th. It will cost £18/€20/$20.

The remastering is being done by Petroglyph, a studio founded by former members of C&C devs Westwood (who are still making RTSs of their own, in recent years including Forged Battalion, Grey Goo, and the upcoming Earthbreakers), together with Lemon Sky Studios.