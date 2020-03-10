Get over £230 off an RTX 2070 gaming laptop in Dell's UK sale

Amazon aren’t the only ones getting in on the deals action today, as Dell have just fired their own deals gun to signal the start of their three-day UK sale. There are big savings to be had on all sorts of XPS, Inspiron and Alienware gaming laptops, desktops and gaming monitors, and your ever faithful deals herald has scoured the lot of them to bring you the best of the best – including a rather tasty £237 off their Inspiron G7 15 laptop, which has an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics chip and Intel Core i7-9750H processor inside it.

Currently priced at £1699, all you need to do to get your £237 discount on that Inspiron G7 15 laptop is to enter the promo code SAVE14 at checkout, which will knock its price down to a much more palatable £1462. That’s still a sizeable chunk of change, of course, but considering other RTX 2070 laptops will normally set you back around £2000 (if not closer to £2500 depending on storage and screen options), then that’s quite a good price for what you’re getting. In addition to that RTX 2070 GPU and Intel Core i7 processor, for example, you’ll also get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display.

A small word of caution – while I haven’t tested this particular model, the Dell Inspiron gaming laptops I’ve tested in the past, such as the Inspiron G5 15, had pretty naff screens. I would have hoped that Dell have improved their choice of display in the intervening years, but it’s worth bearing in mind before you take the plunge.

If £1500-odd is beyond your budget, then there are plenty of other Dell laptops on sale as well. My next recommendation would be the Inspiron G5 15, which has an RTX 2060 graphics chip and the same Core i7 processor as the G7 15 for £1204 when you apply the promo code SAVE14 at checkout. This also has 16GB of RAM and a 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, but comes with a slightly different storage combination – a 256GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB HDD.

Alternatively, there’s another model of the G5 15 up for grabs, which has a slightly less powerful Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip inside it for £1143 when you apply the promo code SAVE14 at checkout again.

If it’s a desktop you’re after, then you’ve got plenty to choose from here, too. For my money, the GTX 1660 Ti versions of the New G5 Gaming Desktop and the New Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop are the ones to go for here. The former has an Intel Core i5-9400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD and 1TB HDD combo for just £799 when you apply the promo code SAVE14 at checkout, while the Aurora has the same storage combo, but an Intel Core i7-9700 CPU and 16GB of RAM for £1246 when you use the promo code AW14 at checkout.

You’ll also find some of Dell’s Alienware monitors on sale as well, but alas, you can actually find these cheaper elsewhere. Their 1920×1080 240Hz Freesync (and G-Sync Compatible) AW2518HF, for example, is discounted to £299 in Dell’s sale, but you can snap it up for an even tastier £269 over on Amazon right now, while the full-fat G-Sync version, the AW2518H (and our current best gaming monitor champ for 240Hz goodness) can be had for £479, which is £20 cheaper than what Dell are offering in their sale.

There are loads of other discounted monitors available if you want to peruse at your own leisure, but just make sure you double check prices elsewhere before you buy – or have a read of our regularly updated Best gaming monitor deals page.