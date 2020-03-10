It's official, Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer

It’s been two months since rumours started flying about Horizon: Zero Dawn coming to PC, and now, out of absolutely nowhere, it’s been confirmed. Horizon is a (soon-to-be former) PlayStation exclusive where you get to hunt giant robot dinosaurs, and it’s making its way to PC this very summer.

Oh Nate will be pleased.

First released on PlayStation 4 in 2017, Horizon: Zero Dawn is a gorgeous game set in a world where nature is overrun by machines. Not like cars and computers, but big animal machines that you can hunt for parts and have to take down to survive.

Hermen Hulst, head of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, revealed today that the complete version of Horizon (that’s the one with all the DLC bits), is the one we’ll be getting soon. There’s some suggestion that Horizon isn’t the only game Sony has lined up for a PC release too, but we shouldn’t get our hopes up just yet.

“To maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC,” Hulst told the PlayStation Blog. “In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance.”

Nate got very excited when rumours were circling that the game might be jumping platforms – so excited, in fact, that he wrote a big feature with five of reasons he was desperate for Horizon: Zero Dawn to come to PC. Well, he claims it’s five reasons, but here’s a snippet from the end where he attempts to include 60 more:

“The genuine awe I felt as I crested a grassy ridge and looked out over a maze of red-rock canyons and warm green pools, thronged with iron crocodiles beneath a setting sun. The sudden, chthonic thud of heavy footsteps which jolted me into a panic, until an immense but harmless Tallneck strode gracefully into view. The plains of rippling grass, with half-grown-over shapes that seemed like boulders, until I noticed the rivets which revealed them as wind turbines. And the full four hours of the game’s soundtrack, which runs the gamut from heartbreaking orchestral numbers, through voice-and-percussion diegetic pieces, and the anxiety-inducing, doomy electronica accompanying some later boss fights.”

All we know for now is that it’s definitely coming, and it’s coming this summer. We should hear more info from the developers, Guerrilla Games, soon. For now, a Steam page is up.