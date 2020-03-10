The Toss A Coin To Your Witcher song took about 10 minutes to write

I cannot believe that that damn song from the Netflix Witcher series only took 10 minutes to write. When Toss A Coin To Your Witcher was thrust upon us by Jaskier just before Christmas, I was not prepared for how catchy the damn thing would be. And neither were the Netflix show’s creators, apparently, as the idea for the song came to co-executive producer Jenny Klein while she was thinking about Geralt in the car.

“I was in my car and I was just feeling bad for Geralt not getting paid and that’s when I started to sing to myself, ‘Toss a coin to your Witcher.’ I pulled over and fumbled with my voice memo to record the lines and then I rushed home instead of going to the errand I was supposed to be running,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“And I just wrote out the lyrics in like 10 minutes. It just spurted out. It was really fun. I knew I was going to be doing it but the times when I sat down like, okay, I’ve got to write this, of course it comes when you least expect it.”

Obviously, creating the entire thing wasn’t quite as simple as a quick 10 minute writing session. The song was written back in 2018, and ended up with multiple different versions: from the historically accurate tune we hear from Jaskier, to more modern rocky versions, and we have composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli to thank for putting them all together.

Toss A Coin To Your Witcher really has done the rounds at this point. It’s been modded into The Witcher 1, Matt played at unsuspecting players in Mordhau via a lute, and I even messed around to get it working on the Overwatch piano in a custom deathmatch.

No one had a clue that the song they’d made would become such a hit, and Klein was over the moon when she was first sent a video of fans singing along to it.

“All these people from all over the world were singing the song. They had made a video where they were all singing it separately but it became tiled so that all their voices were singing together and it totally blew me away,” she said.

The Witcher series is available to watch on Netflix right now, and it’s been confirmed that the second season is likely on the way next year. I wonder if Jaskier will have more meme-able tunes to play us in that one.