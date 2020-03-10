WD's Black SN750 SSD is almost back down to its Black Friday price this week

SSD deals hunters have been spoiled for choice in recent weeks, with savings to be had on everything from 1TB SSDs to half-price NVMe drives. Today is no different, as Amazon UK have got the excellent 500GB WD Black SN750 (the non-heatsink version this time) for £77 right now, which is only around £7 more expensive than it was over Black Friday. The 1TB model is also 36% off if you’re after something larger, and there are lots of good savings to be had on WD’s portable SSD drives as well. So come on in and see what’s what.

Indeed, the 500GB model of the WD Black SN750 is a much better buy than the 250GB version right now, as the latter will still set you back £62. That’s 24p per gigabyte you’re paying for, compared to 15p / GB on the 500GB model.

The 1TB model, meanwhile, is a bit of a trickier prospect. It was down to around £130 at the end of January, and £125 at its lowest point during Black Friday, so its current price of £150 isn’t actually that great a deal. Still, considering it’s been up nearer £170 this past month, you’re still saving a bit of money if you decide to get one now (although in truth, you’re probably better off waiting to see if you can bag it for even less given its recent price fluctuations).

Similarly, the 2TB version of the Black SN750 has been cheaper in the last month as well, although here the difference is a bit smaller. It dipped down to around £320 at the end of January, and before that was just £300 over Black Friday, but when you’re spending this kind of money on an SSD, the odd £20-30 here or there isn’t really so important.

Either way, these are still decent prices for the WD Black SN750, especially when you compare them to its main rival (and our current best gaming SSD winner), the Samsung 970 Evo Plus. The Samsung will set you back £102 at time of writing for the 500GB model, for example, as well as £195 for the 1TB, and £378 for the 2TB version, which is quite a bit more than the WD. Indeed, while the Samsung 970 Evo Plus has a faster random read speed than the WD, it’s the WD that comes out on top for random write speeds.

If it’s an external SSD you’re after, though, then Amazon UK also have some good deals on their WD My Passport SSD as well, which I’ve listed below:

Again, this is second only to Samsung’s T5 portable SSD in my eyes, whose 500GB and 1TB models currently go for £82 and £149 respectively, making the WD My Passport a much better buy for those on a budget.

The 512GB model was a bit cheaper back in December, where it cost around £70, but this is the cheapest it’s been since then. The same goes for the 1TB model, too. It briefly dipped down to £120 at the end of January (and £115 during Black Friday), but otherwise this is the cheapest it’s been for quite some time.

For more of the week’s best SSD deals, check out our regularly updated Best SSD deals hub.