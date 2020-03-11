Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Apex Legends data miners have found some big scary doggos in the game's files

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

11th March 2020 / 1:33PM

The last patch Apex Legends received was a big ‘un, introducing lots of new Apex content hidden away amongst our game files. Not all of it is in use yet, of course, it’s just tantalisingly hanging out back there, waiting for a new update to activate it… Or, waiting for a sneaky data miner to take a peek. And peek they have, for those files are hiding loads of unannounced skins, a potential new event, and these giant alien dog creatures who originally hail from Titanfall.

Discovered by data miner “Biast12”, these beasties are called Prowlers, but we don’t really know what purpose they’ll serve just yet. They could be a bit like the Flyers, those dragon looking things from Kings Canyon that dropped loot if you shot them down. I don’t see how the scaly doggos could carry death boxes though, so it seems more likely they’ll be part of a future event.

Biast12 even made a video with some of the animations the beasts are meant to have. The fact that they have combat and death animations is getting my hopes up for a PvE mode, though they could just as well be put into the game to serve as an extra obstacle in the battle royale.

The Prowler is here!!! from r/ApexUncovered

There are already clues for some upcoming events, though. Other data miners have found info on a future Town Takeover for Bloodhound. While Town Takeovers so far have involved Legends getting a themed area on the battle royale map, it’s entirely possible it could be linked to a new game mode. On top of that, there’s a load of unused pings that suggests some other Titanfall creatures and enemies will be making an appearance soon. Crypto has pings for the Goliath, Reaper, and Spectre enemies, and there’s even a Goliath weapon charm that’s been found.

Of course, all of this could just be a ruse from the developers. Remember when they introduced the new character, Forge, then murdered him less than a week later? The game’s design director, Jason McCord, told Dot Esports they pulled that stunt to misdirect data miners and fans. It’s not unheard of for stuff to end up in game files and never get used, but at the same time, it’s exciting to think about what they’ll introduce to Apex next.

After all, it seems a bit extra to put entire creatures in the game files just to throw people off.

While we’re waiting for any of that stuff to be officially announced though, Apex’s System Override event just launched into its second week, taking us back to Kings Canyon for the limited time Déjà Loot mode.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends healing items (2020) - Health and healing item stats

Like a Phoenix (Kit) rising from the ashes

Apex Legends Sentinel stats: DPS, TTK, and Sentinel Sniper Rifle tips

Sentinel time-to-kill and other stats

Apex Legends Bloodhound guide: Bloodhound tips and tricks, abilities, hitbox

Allfather, bless me with sight

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Black Mesa

Spit and shine, Mr. Freeman

It's no wonder that Doom Eternal won't run at "true 4K" on Google Stadia any more

1

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Feeding Grounds: how to hide from Shriek

Don't get caught in her talons!

E3 2020 is officially cancelled