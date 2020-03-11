Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

COD Warzone Buy Stations: how to get Loadouts, Killstreaks, and more

Hint: Buy Stations are your best chance of winning matches

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

11th March 2020 / 3:20PM

Featured post Call Of Duty: Warzone Buy Stations

Buy Stations are scattered throughout the enormous world of Call Of Duty: Warzone. And it’s a good thing too, because these Stations are unbelievably powerful repositories of goodness. Our Call Of Duty: Warzone Buy Stations guide will walk you through everything you can buy, where you can find these stations, and the best ways of earning enough Cash to use them.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Buy Stations

Accruing Cash during your Call Of Duty: Warzone matches is incredibly important, and Buy Stations are the reason why. With Buy Stations, you’ll be able to respawn dead teammates, replenish equipment, buy powerful Killstreak rewards, and even purchase your ideal weapon loadout. Below you can find pretty much everything you’ll ever need to know about Buy Stations in Warzone.

Buy Stations overview – what can you buy?

The below table details exactly what you can purchase at Buy Stations in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Note that the prices for certain of these items will drop if you have the Hardline perk as part of your active loadout.

ItemCostDescription
Armor Plate Bundle£1,500Five Armor Plates used for replacing broken armor.
Shield Turret£2,000A manual shielded turret that can be deployed on most surfaces.
Cluster Strike$3,000Signal for a number of cluster mortars to hit the designated location.
Gas Mask$3,000Provides 12 seconds of protection from the encroaching gas before breaking.
Preicision Airstrike$3,500Call in twin jets for a precision strike along the best available path.
UAV$4,000UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap.
Self-Revive Kit$4,500Allows for self-revive when you're downed.
Munitions Box$5,000Deploy a box of ammo and equipment for you and your teammates.
Loadout Drop Marker$6,000Marks a location and deploys a supply drop, allowing your team to pick-up a loadout, including perks.
Redeployment$4,500Spend currency to redeploy a squadmate that's been eliminated from the game.

Killstreaks are the flashiest wares on offer, but far more integral to your success are the UAV, the Self-Revive Kit, and – best of all – the Loadout Drop Marker, which both you and your teammates can use to equip their perfect preset loadouts. Saving enough Cash to redeploy a fallen teammate is also extremely worthwhile, not least because of how quick it often is for a teammate starting from nothing to suddenly become very handily kitted out. Particularly if there happens to be a Loadout Drop nearby.

Call Of Duty Warzone map

It took me over an hour to piece together this ultra-high-resolution map of Verdansk for you, dear reader. Be a pal and right-click it, then select Open Link in New Tab to view it at full 3k resolution, to make all the effort worthwhile!

Warzone Buy Station locations

You can see the locations of all Buy Stations across Verdansk by viewing the map or minimap. Each Buy Station will be marked with a shopping trolley icon.

There are approximately 50 Buy Stations on the map each match, but the total number of possible Buy Station locations is much larger, which means Buy Station locations won’t be the same from match to match. However, the spread of Stations across the map appears fairly consistent, so you should never be too far away from a Buy Station.

It’s worth noting that you can ping Buy Stations on the map or in-world to mark them for your team, and eliminated squad members have the option to ping the nearest Buy Station to request their teammate redeploy them.

How to earn Cash for Buy Stations

So, how should you go about earning enough Cash to purchase these wonderful rewards from Buy Stations in Warzone? Let’s go over the main methods:

  • Looting. As well as finding weapons, ammo, Armor Plates, and all sorts of other equipment scattered across the map, you’ll also frequently come across stacks of Cash in varying amounts.
  • Completing Contracts. Picking up a contract dossier will start a contract for your squad. It might be to hold a particular location for a short time, or it might be to hunt and kill a certain player, or open supply boxes – just to name a few examples. Completing these contracts will earn you quite a bit of Cash to supplement your looting endeavours.
  • Eliminating enemy players. Often the most lucrative method of earning Cash, if you kill an enemy player (full-kill, not just knock), then they will drop all the Cash they had on them at the time, allowing you to pick it all up. High risk, but high reward.

Unless you’re playing Warzone’s Plunder mode, I wouldn’t stress too much about accruing Cash. Don’t get me wrong, it’s extremely important that you do so: but as things stand, Cash is not hard to come by. Rarely have I played a match where I didn’t end up earning enough Cash to purchase whatever I wanted from the nearest Buy Station.

Call Of Duty Warzone Buy Stations

With that, you know about as much as I do about Buy Stations in the new Call Of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale. But that’s not all the wisdom I have to impart! Check out our other Warzone guides below for more invaluable info and tips:

Call Of Duty: Warzone guide series

  • How to play Call Of Duty: Warzone - a primer on the main features of Warzone.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone tips - top tips for winning in Warzone.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone map - a guide to the enormous Verdansk map.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone landing - the best method for landing quickly in Warzone.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & loadouts - the best weapons & loadouts for Warzone.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone Plunder - a guide to winning Warzone's Plunder mode.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone Buy Stations - how to use Buy Stations.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone Gulag - a guide to the Gulag in Warzone.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone vehicles - the five vehicles of Warzone explained.
  • Call Of Duty: Warzone Finishers - all Operator finishing moves revealed.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

COD Warzone Gulag guide: how to respawn in the Modern Warfare Battle Royale

How to prove your worth in the Gulag

COD Warzone tips - a recipe for success in the Modern Warfare Battle Royale

Or: how I learned to stop worrying and embrace the Airstrike

How to play COD Warzone: a guide to the Modern Warfare Battle Royale

The Modern Warfare Battle Royale is finally here!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guns - weapons, stats, and the new Gunsmith system explained

Here are the stats of every gun in the Modern Warfare open beta!

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Black Mesa

Spit and shine, Mr. Freeman

It's no wonder that Doom Eternal won't run at "true 4K" on Google Stadia any more

1

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Feeding Grounds: how to hide from Shriek

Don't get caught in her talons!

E3 2020 is officially cancelled