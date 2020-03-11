Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps is out now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

11th March 2020 / 5:10PM

Today has brought the launch of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, the follow-up to Ori’s lovely 2015 journey through the Blind Forest. The cute lil’ fella is off on another metroidvania-y platforming adventure, bashing baddies, gaining new movement abilities, and generally cooing at the pretty scenery. And it’s a cracker, so I’m told. Lovely to the eyes and a delight to the fingertips, I’m told. Good boss battles, I’m told. By our review. Our glowing review, posted yesterday.

Cian Maher relayed a lovely time with the game in our Ori And The Will Of The Wisps review, a few technical problems aside. He said, “Ori And The Will Of The Wisps is one of the most charming, engaging, visually striking and emotionally touching games I’ve played in a long time. It’s difficult but fair, complex but intuitive, and gruelling but conquerable.”

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps is out now on Steam and Microsoft’s Store for £25/€30/$30. It’s also covered by an Xbox Game Pass For PC subscription. It’s made by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios.

If you need a helping hand on your adventure, our Ori And The Will Of The Wisps guide can steer you right.

