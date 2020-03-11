The Epic Games Store now has a rudimentary wishlist

The Epic Games Store has added a feature that’s been on many users’ wishlists: wishlists. You can now add games you wish to acquire to a list. Epic’s wishlist feature is at present literally a list of wishes, not performing helpful functions like telling you when a wishlisted game comes out or gets a discount. Hey, baby steps.

You can add games to your Epic Games Store wishlist by clicking the wee heart next to its price box. Then it’s on your wishlist. Observe, one such list of wishes:

And… that’s about it for now. You can sort the list and search it, though the store hardly has a bulging catalogue so it’s not super useful.

“In future iterations, we plan to add email notifications when your wishlisted titles are discounted, or change status (such as a launch, or becoming available for pre-purchase),” Epic said in yesterday’s announcement. E-mails telling me about sales is a feature I’d definitely use. Wishlists in this state… ah, naw, I’ve no use for this yet.

Other features Epic plan the Store’s near-ish future include mod support and self-service refunds so some can be done without going through customer services. No timescale for when they might arrive, but they’re a-coming. You can see more of their plans on the public roadmap.