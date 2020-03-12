Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

A Monster's Expedition is a tree-pushing puzzler from the creators of Cosmic Express

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

12th March 2020 / 6:34PM

I often wish I had the mind for puzzle games. Alan “Draknek” Hazelden’s catalogue of deceptively hard brainteasers look bleedin’ lovely, but I simply can’t be screaming at my monitor with strangers in the office. After solving lunar train dilemmas with Cosmic Express and teaching us that A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build, Draknek And Friends are returning with A Monster’s Expedition – pushing over trees to explore a water-logged museum of human ruin on Steam and Itch.io later this year.

In all the confusion surrounding the apocalypse and subsequent rise of cute fuzzy monsters, bridge-making seems to have vanished from the cultural consciousness. Fortunately, a tree will do the job just as well.

A Monster’s Expedition (Through Human Exhibitions) seems to be an island-hopping open-world exercise in Sokoban – that most popular of block-pushing puzzle archetype. Plopped into an ocean filled with hundreds of islands, your little backpack-toting bigfoot will be knocking down trees to traverse new paths for some puzzle-driven exploration. Thankfully, the trees have been pre-weakened by experts, and are very easy to push over and roll around.

They’d better be, because you’ll be knocking around plenty of timber. A Monster’s Expedition promises “simple but deep mechanics”, so I’d expect to see the depths of tree-pushing explored rather than, say, the game introducing absurd new mechanics like grass-munching or leaf-blowing. It all seems quite Stephen’s Sausage Roll, if not quite as outwardly intimidating – though potentially a fair bit more educational.

See, A Monster’s Expedition is some sort of puzzle-based school trip for the supernatural. Solving puzzles puts you one furry step closer to discovering a lost relic of “Human Englandland” – whether that’s an old red postbox, or the, uh, reverse mermaid demonstrated above. Perfectly well-researched and accurate exhibits, I’m assured.

A Monster’s Expedition sets off on Steam and Itch.io later this year.

Disclosure: Former RPS-er Pip Warr is doing all the words for A Monster’s Expedition.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Cosmic Express

Chuffing good

11

Spacetrain puzzler Cosmic Express chug chuggas out

8

Cosmic Express: adorable train puzzler coming March

4

The Top Best Bestest Games Of 2017 So Far

43 absolute gems

54

Latest articles

Sometimes a bad decision in Eve Online costs 150 billion

6

Blade Runner is getting an Enhanced Edition from Nightdive

3

Monument Valley devs fix up a PC debut for Assemble With Care

1

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Shriek: how to beat the final boss

It all comes down to this