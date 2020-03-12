Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

Doom Eternal's launch trailer has risen, a little early

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th March 2020 / 2:02PM

While Doom Eternal will not launch until next week, the launch trailer has ripped and torn through the pages of the calendar to show us its sights early. Ah sure, go on, I’ll take a little ultraviolence now to tide me over. A little plasma to warm my hands in these tumultuous last days of winter. A small swell of screams to drown out the noise of the road. Just a splash of blood to wet my lips. That’ll do. I’m sure Animal Crossing’s Isabelle will be thrilled for her pal. See the trailer below.

I do like that technoangelic style.

Doom Eternal will launch next Friday, March 20th on Steam and Bethesda.net, priced at £50/€60/$60. Ray tracing jazz is due to be added some time after launch.

March 20th will also bring the long-overdue PC release of Doom 64, a 1997 sequel to Doom II from Midway for the Nintendo 64. I hear good things about it! It’s being touched-up by the resurrection men at Nightdive Studios, who are also adding a brand new extra chapter. Doom 64 is a pre-order bonus for Doom Eternal but will be sold separately too.

Oh, and I’d missed this video from last week, about assembling a choir of bona fide metal musicians for the soundtrack. Great idea.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Doom Eternal new release date, gameplay, trailer, multiplayer

Hell on earth

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

It's no wonder that Doom Eternal won't run at "true 4K" on Google Stadia any more

23

Doom Eternal won't have ray tracing for quite some time

22

Latest articles

Best gaming SSD 2020: top SATA, NVMe and external SSDs for your gaming PC

Solid state of the art

Minecraft archaeology 2: Thomas The Tank Engine's bum

Off the rails

1

Monster Hunter Iceborne adds a new region and new monsters today

1

AMD Navi: Everything we know so far about "Big Navi", from ray tracing to release date

5