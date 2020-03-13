Best graphics card deals of the week - March 13th 2020

Graphics card prices are slowly starting to creep up this week, and will probably continue to rise as production slows due to coronavirus. The good news, though, is that prices have remained pretty static in the UK this week, and have only increased by small amounts in the US, so there’s still time to bag yourself a great graphics card deal on the cheap.

As always, I’ve rounded up all the best graphics card deals of the week right here, finding you the best prices on all of today’s best graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD. You can see how much they’ve changed since the week before, I’ll also tell you whether they’re a good buy or not. Indeed, it’s a pretty bad time to be buying either an Nvidia GTX 1660 or GTX 1660 Ti at the moment, as prices for the GTX 1660 Super are just too good to make either of its 16-series rivals good buys right now. So why not let me help you get the best graphics card deal on your new GPU. Regardless of whether you’re upgrading your PC or building a new PC from scratch, here are the best graphics card deals about this week.

Before we get into the meat of this week’s best graphics card deals, though, there are a couple of things you might want to consider before cracking out your wallet. One of the best gauges of working out what you need, for example, is to think about your monitor’s resolution. If you’ve got a 1920×1080 monitor, for example, then there’s no need to buy one that’s intended to play games at 4K.

On the other hand, if you’re thinking about upgrading your monitor as well at some point, then you’ll probably want to get a graphics card that can make the most of that future resolution as well. After all, there’s little point spending loads of money on a 2560×1440 monitor if your graphics card can’t make the most of it.

The other thing to think about is what kind of gaming experience you actually want from it. Are you dead set on playing games at the very best graphics settings? Or do you just want something that will get the job done on Medium? If you’re not that bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your new graphics card as you would if nothing but max settings will do. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best graphics card deals of the week.

Best graphics card deals

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Prices have gone up massively in the US this week, and even their static prices in the UK mean the GTX 1660 is one to avoid right now – especially the GTX 1660 Super is so near to it in price. It’s still a great graphics card for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on Medium to High settings in nearly all of today’s most demanding games (as well as a bit of 1440p potential as well as long as you’re happy with playing on Medium quality settings on today’s big blockbusters), but your money is better spent elsewhere.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super deals:

The GTX 1660 Super is a bit faster than the regular GTX 1660, but provides pretty much the same gaming experience – at least 60fps on High graphics at 1080p in today’s biggest games, and at least 60fps on Medium at 1440p. It’s a good option if you’ve got a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate, though, plus it’s only a teensy bit more expensive than the normal GTX 1660. Its US price has also dropped by $20 compared to last week, making it a much better buy than the regular GTX 1660.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals: (DO NOT BUY)

It might once have been our best Nvidia graphics card for 1080p gaming, but when the RTX 2060 costs just a bit more in both the UK and US right now, it seems silly to lumber yourself with the GTX 1660 Ti. Sure, it’s capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at this resolution, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p, but I wouldn’t recommend buying one at the moment.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 deals:

The RTX 2060 is the cheapest Nvidia graphics card that supports ray tracing and is a brilliant GPU for playing games at high, 60fps+ frame rates at 1080p and 60fps on High to Ultra at 1440p. It’s currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card you should actually buy if you don’t want to shell out for something more expensive that will guarantee 60fps at the very best quality settings. Plus, its UK price has dropped by £20 since last week, while its US price has fallen by $10.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

The RTX 2060 Super is back up to its usual-ish price of around £335 / $370-ish this week, putting it just a bit too close to the RTX 2070 to make it worth bothering with. It’s a bit faster than the regular RTX 2060, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1440p more regularly, but most of the time you’ll get a very similar gaming experience. For a closer comparison of how the RTX 2060 Super stacks up against its non-Super sibling (and its closest AMD competition), have a read of our RTX 2060 vs RTX 2060 Super vs RX 5700 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 deals:

The RTX 2070 is a great 1440p graphics card, and can pretty much hit 60fps on max settings in every big game you can play today (and definitely 60fps+ if you knock it down to High). It’s also going quite cheap now the RTX 2070 Super is out. It’s probably a better deal than shelling out for the RTX 2070 Super, too – have a read of our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super deals

The RTX 2070 Super is currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card you can buy right now – and prices have remained fairly static since last week, too, increasing by just $10 in the US and staying flat in the UK. Capable of hitting 60fps on max settings in every big blockbuster going, this is the card to get if you want a flawless 1440p experience. It can also do a teensy bit of 4K, but it’s not recommended.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

One of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy today, the RTX 2080 can deliver a flawless 60fps+ 1440p experience on max settings, as well as a decent Medium experience at 4K. It’s also one of the best graphics cards for ray tracing, too, capable of delivering 60fps with ray tracing enabled at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions. However, with current UK and US prices having increased again since last week (and stock levels getting lower and lower), this card is clearly on its way out. Buy the identically priced RTX 2080 Super instead.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super deals:

Like all Super cards, the RTX 2080 Super is a teensy bit faster than the regular RTX 2080. As a result, it delivers a very similar gaming experience – exceptional 1440p performance, or 60fps on Medium to High at 4K. It’s quite expensive, but if you don’t want to upgrade your graphics card for a long old time, the RTX 2080 Super could be worth shelling out for. Prices have gone up a tiny bit since last week – £10 in the UK and $20 in the US, but it’s still a better buy than getting the regular RTX 2080.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti deals:

Hands down the best and most powerful graphics card you can buy right now, the RTX 2080 Ti is, unsurprisingly, also the most expensive. Prices have increased by £30 / $50 since last week (having risen by £100-odd the week before), but, really, when you’re spending this much on a graphics card, that’s probably neither here nor there in the grand scheme of things. It’s the GPU to buy if you want the very best 4K experience at the moment, but even this will sometimes struggle to hit 60fps on max settings in some of today’s most demanding games. Still, until AMD reveal their 4K RX 5000 cards, this is the GPU to buy for 4K perfectionists right now.

Best AMD GPU deals:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

The RX 5500 XT is a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. You can get an older RX 580 with 8GB of memory for around the same price these days, which will help you push up to max settings at times, but you’re mostly getting exactly the same gaming experience. Besides, the RX 5500 XT is much better value overall at the moment, as all cards come with two free games (Resident Evil 3 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint) and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC as part of AMD’s current free games bundle. Plus, the MSI one in the UK comes with a £15 Steam voucher.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

AMD’s ultimate graphics card for 1080p gaming, the RX 5600 XT is an outstanding GPU that blows every Nvidia GTX 16-series card out of the water. In fact, it’s just as fast as Nvidia’s more expensive RTX 2060, making it a much better buy for those on a budget. Besides, you also get two free games (Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter: Iceborne Master Edition) and three months of Xbox Game Pass thrown in as well, making it even better value overall.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

In truth, AMD have rather shot themselves in their own foot with the RX 5700 now the almost-as-fast RX 5600 XT has arrived. The RX 5700 is still a great card for top notch 1080p gaming and Medium to High 1440p performance, but when its faster, more powerful sibling, the RX 5700 XT is only teensy bit more, you may as well spend the extra and get a faster card in the process. Prices have gone up in the US this week as well, making it even worse value for money than before.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

AMD’s best graphics card for 1440p gaming, the RX 5700 XT is more than capable of delivering 60fps on High to max settings at this resolution, as well as well over 60fps when gaming at 1080p. It’s not quite as fast as Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super, but it comes mighty close for a lot less money (and it’s $25 less in the US than it was last week, too) – just take a look at our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info. Plus, the RX 5700 XT comes with two free games right now (Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter: Iceborne Master Edition), as well as three months of Xbox Game Pass, making it extra good value compared to its Nvidia competition.

How to get the best graphics card deal:

When you’re buying a new graphics card, there are two important things you need to consider: the resolution of your monitor, and what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on Medium to High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks would be AMD’s RX 5700 XT or Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super for flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but AMD’s RX 5600 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 will also do you just fine as well if you’re happy with Medium to High quality at this resolution. This makes the RX 5600 XT quite a good card to go for at the moment, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 / RTX 2080 Super at an absolute minimum. The RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d recommend an RTX 2080 at the very least in this case.