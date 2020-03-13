Best PC gaming deals of the week - 13th March 2020

Friday the 13th may be unlucky for some, but it’s all money pots at the end of the rainbow for would-be deals hunters this week, as there are simply bucketloads of great PC gaming deals to be found all across the web. From more than a third lightsabred off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or over 25% off the price of admission to Planet Zoo, these are the best PC gaming deals of the week.

Game deals

Why visit a real-life zoo when you can currently get 26% off the deluxe edition of RPS Bestest Best Planet Zoo over at GamesPlanet? This edition includes the main game, a soundtrack and three extra animals (the pygmy hippo, the komodo dragon and Thomson’s gazelle) but if none of those take your fancy then you can still get 20% off the regular edition if you prefer.

Indeed, there are lots of great deals on Frontier games at GamesPlanet this weekend, including 70% off Jurassic World Evolution and 65% off Planet Coaster (plus 31% off Planet Coaster’s Ghostbusters content pack to boot).

There’s also a sale on some of Raw Fury’s games this weekend, with highlights including 50% off Night Call and 50% off Bad North, to name just two of the biggies, as well as a bunch of Big Ben games as well, including 28% off The Sinking City and 60% off Warhammer: Chaosbane, plus many more.

Or maybe you’d prefer to spend your weekend whacking stuff into oblivion? In which case, 28% off the Iceborne Master Edition of Monster Hunter: World should set you straight, and failing that, there’s always 78% off Dark Souls III or 41% off Dead Cells to fall back on instead.

Meanwhile, over at Fanatical, it’s EA deals galore, with 37% off the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order leading the pack. There’s also 62% off Battlefield V and an even tastier 75% off The Sims 4, too, with several expansion packs on sale including Vampires, Realm of Magic, Parenthood, Island Living and Outdoor Retreat and many more for 28% off.

Humble, on the other hand, are holding a big Square Enix sale this weekend, with half-price games going like health-restoring hot-cakes. There’s 50% off the likes of Nier: Automata, for example, as well 50% off Dragon Quest XI and 67% off Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

There’s 50% off practically every Final Fantasy game under the sun, too, including 50% off Final Fantasy XV and 50% off Final Fantasy XII to name just two examples.

It’s a good time to catch up on Life Is Strange: Season 2 as well, with the entire season going for 60% off.

There’s also a big sale on games with a female protagonist (perhaps belatedly for International Women’s Day), including a nifty 33% off Control, 60% off A Plague Tale: Innocence and 50% off Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider.

If you’re not already deals-ed out, there are lots of great savings to be found in Green Man Gaming‘s March Mayhem sale. Chief among them is 71% off the deluxe edition of Rainbow Six Siege – although alas, this deal isn’t currently available to folks in the US. Instead, US peeps might want to check out Ubisoft’s own Spring Sale that’s going on right now, where you can grab Rainbow Six Siege for just $8, for a start.

As for the rest of GMG’s March sale, highlights include 30% off Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch, 79% off Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and 33% off Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – which is a great jumping-in point for would-be Destiny players, as it doesn’t require you to own any previous version of Destiny 2 to get started.

Hardware deals:

As you may have seen by now, I’ve shifted our hardware deals into separate deals articles now, which will hopefully be more useful, and make it a lot easier for you to find what you’re looking for. At the moment, I’m still concentrating on the best graphics card deals, the best gaming monitor deals and the best SSD deals. But if you’d like to see pages for the best headset deals, the best gaming laptop deals and the best mice and keyboard deals – or indeed any other types of deals – then do shout in the comments.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!