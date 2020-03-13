Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:

COD Warzone guns & weapon stats - damage stats, dropoff graphs, recoil patterns, best guns in Warzone

The definitive guide to guns in Modern Warfare and Warzone!

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

13th March 2020 / 5:02PM

Featured post Call Of Duty Warzone guns & weapons stats

I don’t usually like to call attention to my role in creating these guides that much, but look: I’m super-proud of this Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapons guide, okay? Below you’ll find concise and detailed stats on every weapon in the game, along with screenshots of recoil patterns, damage dropoff graphs, and my own personal opinions on the very best guns to use in Warzone’s Battle Royale mode. So let’s get into it, shall we?

Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapon stats

A few notes before we begin, to help you make sense of everything:

  • At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Dropoff. Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.
  • The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.
  • The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP.
    • These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.
  • The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media; and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.

All clear? Good. Now let’s get onto the stats themselves.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Assault Rifles

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
Kilo 141
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14750301.34s267ms93.5%
FAL
72 | 54 | 45 | 452-3 | 3-5 | 3-6 | 4-8470201.94s284ms94%
M4A1
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14800301.39s250ms95%
FR 5.56
64 | 40 | 40 | 402-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8560301.65s317ms93%
Oden
77 | 62 | 48 | 482-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7410201.95s367ms93%
M13
36 | 24 | 24 | 243-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14900301.30s250ms94%
FN Scar
56 | 35 | 35 | 352-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8570201.44s350ms93%
AK-47
56 | 42 | 35 | 352-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8560301.17s300ms93%
RAM-7
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14860301.62s234ms95%
Grau 5.56
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14730301.32s234ms97%
Recoil Patterns


(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)
Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)


(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Best Assault Rifles for Call Of Duty: Warzone

  • Formidable at any range, Assault Rifles have the most consistent damage profile stats across all areas of the body, which is fantastic for Warzone in particular. Larger scale battles combine with the fact that Armor Plates vary up hit points so that time-to-kill stats aren’t so important anymore, and as a result we’ve found the best thing to consider is the damage per shot and shots to kill.
  • For this reason, the AK-47 is my go-to Assault Rifle in Warzone. Excellent damage, decent range, and very customisable – which is important for reducing the one big drawback of the AK, which is challenging and inconsistent recoil. But with the right attachments, the AK-47 is your best friend in Verdansk.
  • Other worthy Assault Rifles include the Kilo 141 and the Grau 5.56. While they don’t quite meet the fire rate of their big brother, the M4A1, they are both ludicrously accurate. Seriously, kit them out right and they will be an absolute laser across even sniper-worthy ranges.

Call Of Duty: Warzone SMGs

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
AUG
55 | 34 | 34 | 302-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16750251.57s250ms97%
P90
40 | 25 | 25 | 223-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20900502.09s200ms97%
MP5
49 | 34 | 34 | 303-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15800301.70s200ms98%
Uzi
55 | 34 | 34 | 302-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16590321.47s184ms100%
Bizon
55 | 34 | 34 | 302-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15650641.72s234ms97%
MP7
40 | 25 | 25 | 223-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18950401.49s200ms99%
Striker 45
55 | 34 | 34 | 302-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15600251.70s200ms98%
Recoil Patterns


(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)
Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)


(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Best SMGs for Call Of Duty: Warzone

  • SMGs, like Shotguns, absolutely dominate the smaller-scale modes of regular Modern Warfare; but when it comes to the larger-scale Warzone, their usefulness falls off a little. Still, there are some amazingly powerful close-range weapons in this category.
  • The MP5 will always be a great choice thanks to its all-round combo of damage, handling, and range; but an equally viable choice is the MP7, which lacks the damage but features a much more pleasant recoil pattern than the MP5.
  • My favourite so far though is a particular loadout for the AUG featuring the 60-mag 5.56 conversion kit. This thing hits like a truck, handles like a dream, and is surprisingly effective at mid-ranges too.

Call Of Duty: Warzone LMGs

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
PKM
46 | 34 | 31 | 313-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-97501006.77s434ms88%
SA87
51 | 40 | 37 | 342-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9600302.24s434ms92%
M91
46 | 34 | 31 | 313-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-96601006.09s450ms89%
MG34
46 | 34 | 31 | 313-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9860507.76s467ms83%
Holger-26
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-147501002.52s450ms92%
Recoil Patterns


(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)
Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)


(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Best LMGs for Call Of Duty: Warzone

  • LMGs absolutely shine in Warzone, as long as you can tolerate their slowness in everything but rate of fire. You’ll likely want to kit out whatever LMG you decide to use with attachments that increase ADS speed and overall handling.
  • That said: by far my favourite LMG for Warzone is the SA87, which many players seem to underestimate because it lacks the magazine size of the rest. But in all other respects the SA87 is near peerless. Extremely good dropoff stats, high damage per shot, easy to handle, and nothing like as slow as the larger LMGs on offer.
  • But if you really want to go all out on DPS, the MG34 is your best friend. It’s by far the clunkiest automatic weapon in the game, but its blistering rate of fire and high damage per shot allows you to melt anything in your path with ease.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Marksman Rifles

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
EBR-14165 | 60 | 60 | 551-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6265101.34s317ms94%
Carbine145 | 108 | 90 | 901-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-49060.73s-3.38s267ms95%
Kar98K172 | 154 | 86 | 861-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-536.551.95s367ms93%
Crossbow300 | 120 | 101 | 901-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-314.3513.04s300ms???
Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)


(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Best Marksman Rifles for Call Of Duty: Warzone

  • Marksman Rifles don’t quite stand up as well as their big cousins in the sniper rifle department, because of the increased health pools of most players you’ll come across. They still pack a punch, but it’s really not enough to give you the upper hand against an HDR or AX-50.
  • However, the Kar98K is still one of my favourites for Warzone, simply because it deals high damage over great distance without sacrificing too much on handling and reload speed.
  • The Carbine is also well worth a knock, particularly since you can kit it out to have a blindingly fast ADS speed which has made me question the point of the EBR in the past.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Sniper Rifles

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
Dragunov140 | 136 | 70 | 631-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6155104s257ms???
HDR214 | 112 | 102 | 911-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-331.554.4s300ms???
AX-50214 | 112 | 102 | 911-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-34054.145s293ms???

Best Sniper Rifles for Call Of Duty: Warzone

  • I won’t beat about the bush here: the AX-50 should be your go-to sniper rifle for Warzone. With the same damage profile as the HDR but faster across the board, your ideal main weapon in many Warzone situations should be an AX-50 with a thermal scope, kitted out for ADS speed.
  • The Dragunov is also pretty good, I’ll admit. Much more forgiving than the other two, which may appeal to players who lack a bit of confidence in their sniping skills.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Shotguns

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADS
Model 680300 | 300 | 300 | 3001-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-37087s310ms
R9-0208 | 204 | 204 | 2041-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4280148.81s290ms
725208 | 204 | 204 | 2041-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-415422.59s300ms
Origin 12208 | 204 | 204 | 2041-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-423083.15s300ms
VLK Rogue300 | 300 | 300 | 3001-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-312082.5s300ms

Best Shotguns for Call Of Duty: Warzone

  • Again, Warzone generally features longer-ranged battles than we’re used to in Modern Warfare, so Shotguns aren’t nearly as dominant here as they are in the smaller game modes.
  • But if you’re forced into a close-quarters engagement, your best bet is to go with the R9-0. With its fast dual-shot burst nature and its best-in-class magazine size, the R9-0 will enable you to defeat whole teams in the space of a few seconds as long as you land your shots.
  • Another surprisingly strong option is the new VLK Rogue. High damage, excellent reload speeds, decent fire rate, and the option to up its magazine size to R9-0 levels makes this another potential team-wiper at close ranges.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Pistols

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADS
X1672 | 42 | 36 | 332-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11280131.68s100ms
191172 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-1127071.64s107ms
.357113 | 77 | 73 | 701-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-611763s167ms
M1972 | 42 | 36 | 332-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11312172.14s100ms
.50 GS113 | 77 | 77 | 701-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-616571.9s160ms

Best Pistols for Call Of Duty: Warzone

  • Why on earth would you use a pistol in Warzone if you could help it? There are primary weapons everywhere you look. You have no excuse.
  • You really want me to pick one, don’t you? Fine: the .357 is the best pistol on offer. Like it matters.

Call Of Duty Warzone guns & weapons stats

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Call Of Duty: Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!

Call Of Duty: Warzone guide series

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

COD Warzone map guide: the best loot locations in Verdansk

Featuring the highest-resolution map of Verdansk yet!

COD Warzone Buy Stations: how to get Loadouts, Killstreaks, and more

Hint: Buy Stations are your best chance of winning matches

COD Warzone Gulag guide: how to respawn in the Modern Warfare Battle Royale

How to prove your worth in the Gulag

COD Warzone tips - a recipe for success in the Modern Warfare Battle Royale

Or: how I learned to stop worrying and embrace the Airstrike

Latest articles

Yes, Baldur's Gate 3 will build on the series' existing story, say Larian

1

Tiny homes are everywhere, even No Man's Sky

Half-Life: Alyx PC requirements and VR headset specs: How to get your PC VR ready

Everything you need to get ready for Half-Life: Alyx

4

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Sand Worm: how to escape the ruins

That's a big worm