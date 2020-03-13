COD Warzone guns & weapon stats - damage stats, dropoff graphs, recoil patterns, best guns in Warzone
The definitive guide to guns in Modern Warfare and Warzone!
I don’t usually like to call attention to my role in creating these guides that much, but look: I’m super-proud of this Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapons guide, okay? Below you’ll find concise and detailed stats on every weapon in the game, along with screenshots of recoil patterns, damage dropoff graphs, and my own personal opinions on the very best guns to use in Warzone’s Battle Royale mode. So let’s get into it, shall we?
Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapon stats
- Call Of Duty: Warzone weapon stats: Assault Rifles
- Call Of Duty: Warzone weapon stats: SMGs
- Call Of Duty: Warzone weapon stats: LMGs
- Call Of Duty: Warzone weapon stats: Marksman Rifles
- Call Of Duty: Warzone weapon stats: Sniper Rifles
- Call Of Duty: Warzone weapon stats: Shotguns
- Call Of Duty: Warzone weapon stats: Pistols
A few notes before we begin, to help you make sense of everything:
- At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Dropoff. Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.
- The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.
- The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP.
- These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.
- The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media; and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.
All clear? Good. Now let’s get onto the stats themselves.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Assault Rifles
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|Kilo 141
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|750
|30
|1.34s
|267ms
|93.5%
|FAL
|72 | 54 | 45 | 45
|2-3 | 3-5 | 3-6 | 4-8
|470
|20
|1.94s
|284ms
|94%
|M4A1
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|800
|30
|1.39s
|250ms
|95%
|FR 5.56
|64 | 40 | 40 | 40
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8
|560
|30
|1.65s
|317ms
|93%
|Oden
|77 | 62 | 48 | 48
|2-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7
|410
|20
|1.95s
|367ms
|93%
|M13
|36 | 24 | 24 | 24
|3-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14
|900
|30
|1.30s
|250ms
|94%
|FN Scar
|56 | 35 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8
|570
|20
|1.44s
|350ms
|93%
|AK-47
|56 | 42 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8
|560
|30
|1.17s
|300ms
|93%
|RAM-7
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|860
|30
|1.62s
|234ms
|95%
|Grau 5.56
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|730
|30
|1.32s
|234ms
|97%
Best Assault Rifles for Call Of Duty: Warzone
- Formidable at any range, Assault Rifles have the most consistent damage profile stats across all areas of the body, which is fantastic for Warzone in particular. Larger scale battles combine with the fact that Armor Plates vary up hit points so that time-to-kill stats aren’t so important anymore, and as a result we’ve found the best thing to consider is the damage per shot and shots to kill.
- For this reason, the AK-47 is my go-to Assault Rifle in Warzone. Excellent damage, decent range, and very customisable – which is important for reducing the one big drawback of the AK, which is challenging and inconsistent recoil. But with the right attachments, the AK-47 is your best friend in Verdansk.
- Other worthy Assault Rifles include the Kilo 141 and the Grau 5.56. While they don’t quite meet the fire rate of their big brother, the M4A1, they are both ludicrously accurate. Seriously, kit them out right and they will be an absolute laser across even sniper-worthy ranges.
Call Of Duty: Warzone SMGs
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|AUG
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16
|750
|25
|1.57s
|250ms
|97%
|P90
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20
|900
|50
|2.09s
|200ms
|97%
|MP5
|49 | 34 | 34 | 30
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15
|800
|30
|1.70s
|200ms
|98%
|Uzi
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16
|590
|32
|1.47s
|184ms
|100%
|Bizon
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15
|650
|64
|1.72s
|234ms
|97%
|MP7
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18
|950
|40
|1.49s
|200ms
|99%
|Striker 45
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15
|600
|25
|1.70s
|200ms
|98%
Best SMGs for Call Of Duty: Warzone
- SMGs, like Shotguns, absolutely dominate the smaller-scale modes of regular Modern Warfare; but when it comes to the larger-scale Warzone, their usefulness falls off a little. Still, there are some amazingly powerful close-range weapons in this category.
- The MP5 will always be a great choice thanks to its all-round combo of damage, handling, and range; but an equally viable choice is the MP7, which lacks the damage but features a much more pleasant recoil pattern than the MP5.
- My favourite so far though is a particular loadout for the AUG featuring the 60-mag 5.56 conversion kit. This thing hits like a truck, handles like a dream, and is surprisingly effective at mid-ranges too.
Call Of Duty: Warzone LMGs
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|PKM
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|750
|100
|6.77s
|434ms
|88%
|SA87
|51 | 40 | 37 | 34
|2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9
|600
|30
|2.24s
|434ms
|92%
|M91
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|660
|100
|6.09s
|450ms
|89%
|MG34
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|860
|50
|7.76s
|467ms
|83%
|Holger-26
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|750
|100
|2.52s
|450ms
|92%
Best LMGs for Call Of Duty: Warzone
- LMGs absolutely shine in Warzone, as long as you can tolerate their slowness in everything but rate of fire. You’ll likely want to kit out whatever LMG you decide to use with attachments that increase ADS speed and overall handling.
- That said: by far my favourite LMG for Warzone is the SA87, which many players seem to underestimate because it lacks the magazine size of the rest. But in all other respects the SA87 is near peerless. Extremely good dropoff stats, high damage per shot, easy to handle, and nothing like as slow as the larger LMGs on offer.
- But if you really want to go all out on DPS, the MG34 is your best friend. It’s by far the clunkiest automatic weapon in the game, but its blistering rate of fire and high damage per shot allows you to melt anything in your path with ease.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Marksman Rifles
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|EBR-14
|165 | 60 | 60 | 55
|1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|265
|10
|1.34s
|317ms
|94%
|Carbine
|145 | 108 | 90 | 90
|1-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-4
|90
|6
|0.73s-3.38s
|267ms
|95%
|Kar98K
|172 | 154 | 86 | 86
|1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5
|36.5
|5
|1.95s
|367ms
|93%
|Crossbow
|300 | 120 | 101 | 90
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|14.35
|1
|3.04s
|300ms
|???
Best Marksman Rifles for Call Of Duty: Warzone
- Marksman Rifles don’t quite stand up as well as their big cousins in the sniper rifle department, because of the increased health pools of most players you’ll come across. They still pack a punch, but it’s really not enough to give you the upper hand against an HDR or AX-50.
- However, the Kar98K is still one of my favourites for Warzone, simply because it deals high damage over great distance without sacrificing too much on handling and reload speed.
- The Carbine is also well worth a knock, particularly since you can kit it out to have a blindingly fast ADS speed which has made me question the point of the EBR in the past.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Sniper Rifles
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|Dragunov
|140 | 136 | 70 | 63
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|155
|10
|4s
|257ms
|???
|HDR
|214 | 112 | 102 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-3
|31.5
|5
|4.4s
|300ms
|???
|AX-50
|214 | 112 | 102 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-3
|40
|5
|4.145s
|293ms
|???
Best Sniper Rifles for Call Of Duty: Warzone
- I won’t beat about the bush here: the AX-50 should be your go-to sniper rifle for Warzone. With the same damage profile as the HDR but faster across the board, your ideal main weapon in many Warzone situations should be an AX-50 with a thermal scope, kitted out for ADS speed.
- The Dragunov is also pretty good, I’ll admit. Much more forgiving than the other two, which may appeal to players who lack a bit of confidence in their sniping skills.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Shotguns
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Model 680
|300 | 300 | 300 | 300
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|70
|8
|7s
|310ms
|R9-0
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|280
|14
|8.81s
|290ms
|725
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|154
|2
|2.59s
|300ms
|Origin 12
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|230
|8
|3.15s
|300ms
|VLK Rogue
|300 | 300 | 300 | 300
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|120
|8
|2.5s
|300ms
Best Shotguns for Call Of Duty: Warzone
- Again, Warzone generally features longer-ranged battles than we’re used to in Modern Warfare, so Shotguns aren’t nearly as dominant here as they are in the smaller game modes.
- But if you’re forced into a close-quarters engagement, your best bet is to go with the R9-0. With its fast dual-shot burst nature and its best-in-class magazine size, the R9-0 will enable you to defeat whole teams in the space of a few seconds as long as you land your shots.
- Another surprisingly strong option is the new VLK Rogue. High damage, excellent reload speeds, decent fire rate, and the option to up its magazine size to R9-0 levels makes this another potential team-wiper at close ranges.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Pistols
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|X16
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|280
|13
|1.68s
|100ms
|1911
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|270
|7
|1.64s
|107ms
|.357
|113 | 77 | 73 | 70
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6
|117
|6
|3s
|167ms
|M19
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|312
|17
|2.14s
|100ms
|.50 GS
|113 | 77 | 77 | 70
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6
|165
|7
|1.9s
|160ms
Best Pistols for Call Of Duty: Warzone
- Why on earth would you use a pistol in Warzone if you could help it? There are primary weapons everywhere you look. You have no excuse.
- You really want me to pick one, don’t you? Fine: the .357 is the best pistol on offer. Like it matters.
And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Call Of Duty: Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!
