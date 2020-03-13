EGX Rezzed is postponed due to coronavirus concerns

EGX Rezzed 2020, the three-day London games show organised by our corporate siblings (with us!), has been postponed due to health concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus. It was due to run March 26-28, now it will be sometime this summer. Tickets bought for March’s event will still be valid for the postponed one.

“Having monitored the situation around Covid-19 constantly over these last few weeks and following many hours of conversation internally and with our partners, we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to move EGX: Rezzed to summer 2020 with date and announcement forthcoming,” they say in today’s announcement.

“We did everything that we could to try to run the event as planned, but ultimately, maintaining social distancing is neither feasible at, nor in the spirit of, the interactive and community nature of Rezzed. It is the community that makes Rezzed so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first.”

They add that “your ticket(s) will be valid for the new Rezzed dates and no further action is needed on your part” then say anyone who can’t make the new dates, when they’re announced, should contact customer services. Rezzed officially has a policy of no refunds, only transfers and it’s not clear from their announcement if that’s still standing here.

We were to help host panels and stream for days at Rezzed this year.

MCM Birmingham, also run by some corporate siblings of ours, has been postponed too. Originally due to run March 21-22nd, it’ll now be June 27-28th.

EGX Rezzed and MCM Birmingham join a long, long list of events postponed or cancelled by public health concerns. E3 2020, the Game Developers Conference, Minecraft Festival, the Rocket League World Championship and so many more have been bumped in the past fortnight alone.

The World Health Organisation this week declared the Covid-19 coronavirus a pandemic, calling on countries worldwide to step up and take it seriously. The UK still does not have serious provisions in place, though some companies and organisations are starting to spool up their own – such as cancelling large events drawing people from across the land.