The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

13th March 2020 / 1:00PM

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of famous people sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the notables to complete the defox. Guesses can be checked using Wikipedia (the source of all the images).

 

*       *       *

 

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: water (defoxed by Gothnak)

ADAM’S ALE (phlebas)
ANGKOR (Dr. Breen)
BHISTI (AbyssUK)
CISTERN (phlebas)
CLEPSYDRA (AbyssUK)
DOWSER (Stugle)
EARTHOID (Dr. Breen)
EVIAN (Stugle)
HEAVY (Dr. Breen)
HOLY (Gothnak)
KOALA (Gothnak)
METER (Dr. Breen)
MISOGI (ylla)
NAIAD (phlebas)
POTABLE (phlebas)
PUQUIOS (Dr. Breen)
QANAT (AFKAMC)
SODIS (Dr. Breen)
SPA (Dr. Breen)
THALES (Dr. Breen)
TROMPE (AbyssUK)
UPW (AbyssUK)

Who am I?

