Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips Runeterra best decks

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Walking Simulator A Month Club's first volume goes free in a "self-isolation" sale

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

14th March 2020 / 1:22PM

Being cooped up shouldn’t mean missing out on the heat death of the universe. To help fight off those quarantine blues, Connor Sherlock’s Walking Sim A Month Club Vol. 1 is completely free until the end of March in a “self-isolation” sale. The first volume in Sherlock’s Patreon-funded worlds lets you explore over a dozen alien hiking routes – from colossal megastructures to decaying wildernesses and quiet meadows – all without putting yourself at risk of infection.

In far future of the 55th octillionth millennium, there’s no new strain of coronavirus. There aren’t even any people, really. There’s only walking.

Walking Simulator A Month Club’s first volume is Far Future Tourism. Weird and terrifying alien worlds caught at the end of time, impossibly huge megastructures and decayed ruins long-since removed from any context they may once have held.

These are proper vast spaces too, ranging in scope from 5 square kilometres to worlds a little larger than New York City. There’s no goal or objective – just a space to experience, with no explicit story save a brief blurb hidden in a readme file. Throughout the collection, Sherlock plays with different forms of movement, giving each world a tactile physical character as you jet/jump/trudge through the space.

To be real for a moment: I’ve known of Sherlock’s work for a minute, but I’m absolutely bewildered at how hard I’ve slept on this. Alice O is painting one hell of a picture in our work chat – describing skies that rains giant radiant shards over a ruined world, an actual apocalypse where unknowable acts slowly play out. A graveyard, simple as. She was glowing in her coverage when Vol. 1 landed in 2018, describing worlds so massive that “even trying to figure out the scale can be disorientating.” Sold.

They’re the sort of spaces I occasionally bash out in Unity myself – albeit more vivid, colossal, and with the important step of having actually been released.

If you somehow end up exhausting all that space, Sherlock has two more hiking compilations to explore at £4/$5 a pop. Volume 2: Zones explore distant planets and hidden planes, while Vol.3: Peak Bleak Blues gives you nine dead worlds to unearth.

Sherlock plans to bring all 40+ Walking Simulator A Month Club words together in a Complete Edition on Steam later this year. ‘Til then, you can pick up Vol. 1 for free on Itch.io.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Connor Sherlock's Walking Simulator A Month Club collection visits a lot of strange places for $5

9

The Master Chief Collection will test Halo 2, Forge mode by the end of the month

In lieu of a live show, GDC takes its developer sessions to Twitch

1

Priceless Play -- 14 March 2020

Games to keep the wolf from the door.

Latest articles

The Master Chief Collection will test Halo 2, Forge mode by the end of the month

In lieu of a live show, GDC takes its developer sessions to Twitch

1

Priceless Play -- 14 March 2020

Games to keep the wolf from the door.

The Bird Museum is Louie Zong's free collection of crowdsourced bird art

3