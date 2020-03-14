What are we all playing this weekend?
Well?
News Editor
14th March 2020 / 9:00AM
Don’t end weak, end the week strong! That’s the sort of not-quite-working slogan you can expect to see emblazoned on my soon-to-be-hit line of t-shirts.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice L
I’ve recently picked up a couple more Cities: Skylines expansions, so I’ll be playing them this weekend in between playing the alpha of Serin Fate. Serin Fate is a game I probably never would’ve looked at twice, were it not for my new obsession with Stardew Valley. Stardew Valley and witches PLUS Poke-Temte-familiars?! Sign me up.
Alice0
Destiny 2 has started Trials Of Osiris and I am ready to get fully rinsed like the scrub I am. Ah sure, I’m got the sweaty meta weapons but my competitive spirit left my body years ago and frankly I’m just happy to be playing with pals. That sort of attitude will not win us seven matches in a row. I’ll need to do better. Better put on warface. My war face. My…. WARFACE WARFACE WARFACE WARFACE WARFA
Dave
It’s highly likely that I’ll be playing some Ori And The Will Of The Wisps to try and get 100% of the items. It’s a really lovely game and we have some great tips in our Ori And The Will Of The Wisps guide. I’ll also be delving deep into lost London Underground stations on Sunday, as long as the government doesn’t decide to force them to close too…
Graham
I am going to have my face strapped inside a VR headset, trying to ignore the world outdoors as much as is possible. I might not ever take the VR headset off.
Imogen
Abandoning the PC this weekend, I’m afraid. It’s the time of year where loads of players head back to Bloodborne for the Return To Yharnam event, so I’ll be booting up my PS4 to get in on that action. Would be cool if Bloodborne was on PC, though. PlayStation did hint that more exclusives might be heading over after Horizon: Zero Dawn, and stuff like Bloodborne and Demon’s Souls would absolutely be welcome additions for me.
Katharine
There’s a lot of murdering going on in my gaming life right now. I’m still plugging away at Disco Elysium, but I’m also halfway through Murder By Numbers at the moment and I also started a teensy bit of Yes, Your Grace as well. I think I might have to play some lovely Ori And The Will Of The Wisps to balance it all out a bit – at least the only potential murder victim there is my poor controller…
Matthew
My Baldur’s Gate 1 replay continues. Have finally overcome that dreaded early level hump where even the flimsiest kobold can deck me, and am now chewing through quests. It’s still one of the most satisfying power curves going – when you get finally get that foothold, it feels like an adventure is properly beginning.
Nate
This weekend, I might restart the RPS Minecraft server, so we can finally shed the burden of the past and just build some sort of massive castle together. Alternatively, might get stuck into Stela, or have another go at the Builders Of Egypt demo thing. Plus, of course, AGE OF EMPIRES TWO: THE AGE OF KINGS.
Ollie
Call Of Duty: Warzone has done what every new Battle Royale does, and unapologetically consumed my life. It’s only been out for a few days, and it’s already starting to infect my dreams.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?