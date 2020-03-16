Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Control shows off the new tricks and terrors of its first expansion

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

16th March 2020 / 5:48PM

With the first story expansion for Control out next week, Remedy have released a new trailer showing more of the interdimensional horrors we’ll be squishing in the Oldest House this time. Remedy say that The Foundation will explore more of the Oldest House’s history as Jesse tries to fight off yet more interdimensional threats. Going by the trailer below, she has some cool new tricks up her sleeve.

“Jesse is alerted by the Board that a situation has arisen in the Foundation, the bedrock of the Oldest House,” the blurb says. “A mysterious structure called the Monolith has been damaged, resulting in the Astral Plane leaking into the Foundation. If Jesse does not find a way to stop it, the entire Oldest House, along with the Bureau, will be consumed by this invading dimension.”

Ugh, but I cleaned out the dimension’s litter tray last week – can’t someone else have a go?

I’m excited for more Control story. I do enjoy pottering around that world and building. It’s a shame combat can be such a chore. I found smashing through trash monsters with my superpowers a right lark but anything that didn’t fall over quickly was just not fun or interesting, and some boss battles felt outright random (looking at you, fungoid). Our former boy Brendy said in his Control review that he found one boss so off-putting that he gave up on side-quests. I persevered to get more of those fun storybits but ah, I can’t blame him.

Remedy also say a free update is coming for all players, which “includes the Shield Rush ability upgrade, the option to redistribute spent Ability Points,” and more “quality of life updates.”

The Foundation will launch next Thursday, March 26th on the Epic Games Store. It’ll cost £12 as an expansion on its tod, or the season pass including the second expansion too is £20. Due in “late summer,” the add-on named simply AWE is about a lost sector of the Oldest House dedicated to studying the most dangerous Altered World Events – though hints suggest maybe it will be an Alan Wake crossover too.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Control

Taking the Hiss

52

Remedy are working on two new projects, and one is a live-service multiplayer game

13

Spend your Saturday watching several more PC speedruns on AGDQ

2

Charity speedrunning marathon AGDQ 2020 begins this Sunday

9

Latest articles

Bust baddie skulls with a deck of tactical action moves this year in Fights In Tight Spaces

2

The joy of playing a great game before its superior sequel

Original-er sin

6

Golly, everyone's on Steam right now for some reason

8

The Tragedy of King Beef - a RimWorld: Royalty story, part one of two

A beast with a mind… a mind… and fists!

1