Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous smashed its Kickstarter goal

Owlcat Games last week finished their crowdfunding campaign for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous, an “indirect sequel” to 2018’s throwback isometric RPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker, with a big wad of cash. The Kickstarter was seeking at least $300,000 (£240k) to help fund development and ended at a tidy $2,054,339 (£1.6m). It’s going ahead, then, though sadly they missed the stretch goal to add dinosaurs you could befriend and ride.

“Of course, we expected excitement for the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous campaign—after all, it is our second project, and Kingmaker has gathered a loyal and dedicated community,” Owlcat Games said. “But we could never have imagined so much support and passion for our new game! We reached the main goal in 15 hours, but more and more people kept flocking to our banner. And they weren’t just veterans: more than 20% of our backers had never supported a Kickstarter project before. Seeing the Pathfinder community grow and our games attract different CRPG fans makes us so proud.”

The Kickstarter campaign blew through stretch goals including mounted combat, dismemberment, new races, a more diverse range of attack animations, tactical battles for armies, and a class named the Warpriest. I’m well up for a Warpriest. They did narrowly miss the goal for a Hunter class with a pet dinosaur, which is a shame.

Owlcat Games initially said they expected to launch Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous in June 2021, though acknowledged the extra work of stretch goals could push it back. They’ve already brought one game to launch through Kickstarter so they do have experience here.

Our Pathfinder: Kingmaker wasn’t best pleased with the first game, with Giada Zavarise finding it just too dry and number-y, but evidently it has its fans. Did you dig it, gang?