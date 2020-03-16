Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Players are hurling rocks to win Call Of Duty: Warzone's 1v1 Gulag

Lauren Morton

Contributor

16th March 2020 / 10:29PM

The 1v1 fights in Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag are meant to be a quick fight where eliminated players who win the standoff get a second chance to respawn with their team. Naturally, players are working on ways to better ensure victory, because they are clever little buggers. They’ve already figured out how to make the Gulag’s “non-lethal” rocks deadly and learned to abuse the tagging system as well. I’m not laughing, this is very rude. It’s definitely not quite funny.

As spotted by PC Gamer, folks have begun posting videos of ways to cheese Warzone’s weapons. Tactic number one involves innocuously tossing rocks. Players who are awaiting their turn in the 1v1 arena are able to pick up small rocks and lob them down at the combatants below. They do a measly 1 damage, not nearly enough to kill anyone. But they can kill something else: a claymore mine. Gulag combatants can set traps for one another, including ground mines, but a well-placed rock could set it off prematurely.

Killed someone in the Gulag by throwing a rock at their claymore. from CODWarzone

Oh yes, and although thrown rocks only do a single point of damage that’s just enough to kill a person who has only a single point of health.

Friend dies from getting a rock thrown at him and even has a kill cam to show that it was the rock thrower. from CODWarzone

It’s not just the rocks, either. Another player has decided to start spraying their upcoming challengers bright colors to better see them.

Don’t waste your time punching enemies in the gulag! Give them a tag and make them easier to see ;) from CODWarzone

Be careful out there, Gulag combatants! Play nice with the other deadly killers, alright?

If you’re still working out how to win in the normal fashion, check out RPS’s Gulag guide. We’ve also got a Warzone map guide if you’re need tips on where to land.

