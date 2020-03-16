Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

That Resident Evil 3 demo is officially arriving Thursday

Lauren Morton

Contributor

16th March 2020 / 4:19PM

The zombie apocalypse may not be the most comforting thing to play through at the moment. Or maybe it will be pleasantly cathartic. You can decide for yourself later this week when the free demo for Jill and Ted’s Carlos’ horrible adventure through zombie-infested Raccoon City lands on PC. You can take the Resident Evil 3 remake for a spin starting Thursday.

Capcom say the demo will let you play through the earliest bits of the remake. “Featuring a slice of the full game that launches on April 3rd, you’ll step into the shoes of Jill Valentine as she attempts to make a desperate escape from Raccoon City as it rapidly descends into chaos,” they say.

It will likely be the same bits that Capcom livestreamed a couple weeks back in a very cursory, non-spoiler fashion. You’ll be holding the shotgun this time instead of riding shotgun, so you should be able to explore more of the chaotic city than was shown off before. Resident Evil 3 has been dubbed one of RPS’s most exciting games of 2020 so this is a solid chance to give it a whirl before you commit to REliving the apocalypse once more.

There will also be a beta for the 4 vs 1 PvP mode “Resistence” that’s getting packed in with the remake. You’ll be able to try that out starting March 27th. It sounds a bit like all the other asymmetrical competitive modes from the last several years: four highschoolers team up to escape from a dangerous mastermind armed with nasty traps and dangerous creatures.

Both free events will be available for PC players on Steam. The Resident Evil 3 remake properly launches on April 3rd.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Check out the first livestream of Resident Evil 3's remake

15

Resident Evil 3 remake announced for April 2020

11

Awesome Games Done Quick raises over $2.25 million for charity

7

2020's most exciting new PC games

2020 vision

52

Latest articles

Bust baddie skulls with a deck of tactical action moves this year in Fights In Tight Spaces

2

The joy of playing a great game before its superior sequel

Original-er sin

6

Golly, everyone's on Steam right now for some reason

8

Control shows off the new tricks and terrors of its first expansion