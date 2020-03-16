That Resident Evil 3 demo is officially arriving Thursday

The zombie apocalypse may not be the most comforting thing to play through at the moment. Or maybe it will be pleasantly cathartic. You can decide for yourself later this week when the free demo for Jill and Ted’s Carlos’ horrible adventure through zombie-infested Raccoon City lands on PC. You can take the Resident Evil 3 remake for a spin starting Thursday.

Capcom say the demo will let you play through the earliest bits of the remake. “Featuring a slice of the full game that launches on April 3rd, you’ll step into the shoes of Jill Valentine as she attempts to make a desperate escape from Raccoon City as it rapidly descends into chaos,” they say.

It will likely be the same bits that Capcom livestreamed a couple weeks back in a very cursory, non-spoiler fashion. You’ll be holding the shotgun this time instead of riding shotgun, so you should be able to explore more of the chaotic city than was shown off before. Resident Evil 3 has been dubbed one of RPS’s most exciting games of 2020 so this is a solid chance to give it a whirl before you commit to REliving the apocalypse once more.

There will also be a beta for the 4 vs 1 PvP mode “Resistence” that’s getting packed in with the remake. You’ll be able to try that out starting March 27th. It sounds a bit like all the other asymmetrical competitive modes from the last several years: four highschoolers team up to escape from a dangerous mastermind armed with nasty traps and dangerous creatures.

Both free events will be available for PC players on Steam. The Resident Evil 3 remake properly launches on April 3rd.